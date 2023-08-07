"Going with WWE" - Elon Musk makes questionable decision regarding fighting style in likely MMA fight against Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk has revealed his fighting style ahead of his potential charity MMA fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

The Twitter/X CEO and Zuckerberg have teased fans over a potential fight in recent months, with both men open to the idea of facing one another in order to raise money. Despite both Musk and 'Zuck' having agreed to the bout, so far no date has been confirmed.

Recently, however, Musk has opted to up the ante surrounding the fight by posting several tweets regarding his training and the charities he'd like to raise money for. His first tweet was to let fans know that he was in training and takes his weights to the office:

"Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work."

His second tweet revealed that he plans to live stream the fight on the X platform, and all proceeds would be going to a veteran charities:

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

Lastly, and most recently, the Tesla CEO responded to a video from WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view, where he claimed he's going to adopt a "fighting style" from the wrestling show. He tweeted:

"Am going with @WWE as my fighting style"

Mark Zuckerberg pitches date for MMA fight with Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg has offered a potential fight date to Elon Musk, which could see them meet in the octagon later this month.

The Meta CEO is an avid MMA fan and practioner, recently taking part and winning a number of jiu-jitsu tournaments. Due to his regular training, 'Zuck' has suggested August 26 as a date for the potential showdown.

He responded to Elon Musk's tweet and stated:

"I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

Elon Musk refuted the potential fight date, however, revealing that he's currently awaiting an MRI scan on his neck and back.

The results may require surgery, but he maintained his desire to fight Zuckerberg once he's recovered. Musk responded:

"Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

Elon Musk @elonmusk @Tillsbury1 @xDaily Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow.



May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.