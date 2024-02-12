“Gone through a lot of sh*t trying to put this fight together” - Dana White shares update on UFC 300 main event

Dana White revealed he and the UFC matchmakers have “gone through a lot of crazy sh*t” while working on the UFC 300 main event.

On April 13, the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC 300. The highly-anticipated event has been a consistent talking point in the MMA community, as the milestone led to a stacked fight card that currently features nine reigning or former UFC champions.

Earlier this week, Dana White sat down for a post-fight interview following Power Slap 6. The UFC CEO provided an update on the unannounced UFC 300 main event by saying this, which was transcribed by MMA Junkie and shared on Twitter:

“Who knows who’s going to be the UFC 300 headliner? It’s been interesting, I can tell you that… I’d announce it now if we had it. We’ve gone through a lot of crazy sh*t trying to put this fight together.”

Conor McGregor offers different return timeline than Dana White

In 2023, Conor McGregor attempted to make his highly-anticipated Octagon return. Unfortunately, ‘The Notorious’ didn’t fulfill USADA’s drug-testing requirements, postponing his next fight until 2024.

Dana White recently claimed McGregor will likely fight in the fall of this year. With that said, the former two-division UFC champion seems to have a different timeline in mind, as he posted the following message on Twitter:

“Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sporting days for my friends in the States, second only to the Mac’s return to the octagon this summer! Good luck to the 49ers and the Chiefs, leave something in Vegas for me.”

Conor McGregor’s next opponent is expected to be Michael Chandler. McGregor and Chandler coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 and established a heated rivalry.

Despite ‘The Notorious’ previously claiming he was pursuing a different opponent, Dana White has confirmed McGregor will fight Chandler. ‘Iron’ last fought in Nov. 2022, suffering a third-round submission loss against Dustin Poirier.

