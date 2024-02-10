Conor McGregor teases possible UFC 300 return as he drops hint

Conor McGregor's return to MMA is yet to be confirmed, but the Irishman recently dropped a hint that could suggest he will feature at UFC 300.

The much anticipated anniversary card is set to take place on Apr. 13, and according to company CEO, Dana White, there are still two fight announcements left for the event.

'The Notorious' has not competed since July 2021, where he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After completing season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler last year, fans expected the pair to clash in the octagon following the season finale on Aug. 15.

However, their fight is yet to be announced, and White recently ruled out a return for McGregor until at least the final third of 2024.

'The Notorious,' though, took to Instagram earlier today (Feb. 10) to share a clip of White announcing McGregor's entrance for a press conference prior to his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

The Irishman added to speculation that White will announce his return at UFC 300 during the Super Bowl, which takes place on Monday.

See Conor McGregor's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of McGregor's Instagram story

Daniel Cormier compares Ilia Topuria's rise to that of Conor McGregor before fighting Jose Aldo

Ilia Topuria is set to take on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 next weekend, and the title challenger is full of confidence ahead of the bout.

'El Matador' predicted that his clash with Volkanovski will be the easiest fight of his career thus far. This has led to some pundits deeming the Spaniard as being too confident ahead of his first title fight.

Topuria has already changed his Instagram bio, which now states that he is the UFC champion, as well as holding a record of 15-0, despite the fact that he is actually 14-0.

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has likened the featherweight contender's rise to that of Conor McGregor prior to his title fight with Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

During a recent YouTube video, Cormier previewed the UFC 298 headliner and said this:

"It seems like all he wants to do is put pressure on himself... This reminds me of Conor [McGregor] about to fight Jose Aldo. He told you, and he was so sure that he was gonna get it done. That you knew that if it happened, he would become a star that we had never seen in the UFC before... So when it happened, [McGregor] went to the moon."

Listen to Cormier compare Topuria to Conor McGregor below (7:15):