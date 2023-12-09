“He doesn't stand a chance” - Ilia Topuria explains why he's confident about easily beating Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his title for a sixth time when he takes on No.5-ranked contender Ilia Topuria on February 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

In a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, Topuria outlined his preparation for the upcoming fight. 'El Matador' claims he is constantly studying tape and has broken down Volkanovski's approach, maintaining that the reigning champion doesn't stand a chance.

Topuria said:

“Everyday I wake up and watch film, even videos of old trainings that are available. I watched everything... He doesn’t stand a chance, he has zero opportunity. I don’t see any holes, but I can tell how he attacks. The only attack I see is that he is going to kick my legs, that’s the only thing he can do. He has good cardio but everyone has good cardio when they’re not under pressure. When you’re walking forward, you’ll have good cardio but when you’re in trouble, cardio tends to fade away, and this will be the case, he will have someone in front of him that never goes back.”

Ilia Topuria also stressed the importance of patience in order to get a finish against Alexander Volkanovski. He added:

“I think it’s perfect, it’s going to be a masterpiece to hit and don’t get hit. That’s what you will see in this combat, you’ll see an authentic mixed martial artist. What I imagine is that I’ll be there with a lot of patience, looking for any opening. I’ll be there to take advantage. But the most important thing for me is to stay patient all the time, stay ready, don’t make unnecessary efforts. The finish will come without pushing it too much."

Catch Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Alexander Volkanovski details talks with Cristiano Ronaldo

Volkanovski was sought out by soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo in his interaction with the former's teammate, Israel Adesanya, in Saudi Arabia in October.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he has been in conversation with the Portuguese superstar. He also mentioned Ronaldo's wishes for a mega fight card in his new home in Saudi Arabia. The UFC featherweight king said:

"We've been chatting. Yeah mate, incredible. [Cristiano Ronaldo said], 'Head up,' and things like that. And then the conversation rolled on because he really wanted me in Saudi Arabia, as you could see... [Ronaldo] wanted to get a massive card over there. I'm like, 'Look, if anyone can do it, I'm sure you can influence that decision quite a bit.'"

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (19:45):