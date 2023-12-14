“Gonna be back with a vengeance” - Fans hyped up for Nong-O’s return against Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

Nong-O Hama has been dominating the bantamweight Muay Thai division since making his ONE Championship debut in April 2018. He became the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and successfully defended the gold multiple times.

His unbeaten run was snapped by Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9, where he suffered a devastating first-round knockout loss to surrender the coveted belt to the British superstar.

But the 37-year-old has the opportunity to get a rematch with Haggerty as he takes on Nico Carrillo on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46, which will happen inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of this all-important clash with the rising Scottish star, ONE Championship recently posted a short clip of his preparation and captioned the Instagram post with:

“Nong-O readies for DESTRUCTION 🔥 Can the former bantamweight Muay Thai king stop rising star Nico Carrillo on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? @nongogaiyanghadao”

In the video, the Evolve MMA representative was seen preparing inside the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok and throwing powerful elbow strikes into the pads. This is one of the favorite techniques he uses against his opponents, and Nong-O looks to land it against Carrillo during their fight.

Because of this short clip, fans were hyped and excited for his return, as Instagram users @limktg_7132, @superboy_8blade, @sthompson804, @pinpointpro_, and @estee.1649 are expecting a bounce-back victory in the most impressive way.

Nong-O Hama aims for a spectacular victory against Nico Carrillo to get back in the win column

Eight months after his first defeat in ONE Championship, Nong-O is finally back in action, and it remains to be seen whether that knockout setback from Haggerty will still haunt him during his match with Carrillo.

The former world champion has doubled down on his preparation for this bout and teamed up with former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, as they will both be seeing action on the same card on December 22.

Superbon will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the card’s main event.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.