"Gonna be champions sooner or later" - Fans pick top 3 best undefeated fighters in the UFC from current roster

Remaining undefeated in mixed martial arts is nearly impossible, as even the greatest fighters have been on the wrong side of a bout. Twitter user @Sa_Gwang recently shared a post featuring eight rising undefeated fighters and posed a simple question:

"Who's your top 3 best undefeated fighters in the UFC rn?"

Check out the tweet, including the fighters included, below:

𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ @Sa_Gwang Who's your top 3 best undefeated fighters in the UFC rn? Who's your top 3 best undefeated fighters in the UFC rn? https://t.co/sdjXURdiKj

Fans responded with interesting opinions. @BirYassir picked three fighters with what he believes to be championship potential, stating:

"There are 3 there that I believe 99% are gonna be champions sooner or later: Khamzat, Umar and Topuria. Shavkat at 170 is also very probable."

@MMAgamerr had a similar list. However, the top three were a bit different:

"Shavkat, Umar & Chimaev. Topuria 4th"

@tagg_george agreed on the top three:

"Shavkat, Umar, Chimaev"

@ct710_ had a list that shocked fellow fans as he left out Khamzat Chimaev and Umar Nurmagomedov:

"Shavkat, Topuria, and I guess Mokaev"

@the_TXan only had one choice:

"Kmazat and it isn’t close"

@the_fed_23 had an interesting pick:

"Bo Nickal about to run through everybody."

@StrawbzG had a different opinion on Bo Nickal, questioning why he was even included as he has had only one fight in the UFC:

"Why df is nickal even in this🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@thepeterford went a different route, selecting a fighter that has technically never been defeated by an opponent:

"Jon Jones"

@CelticElmo shared the reasons for their picks:

"1) Khamzat: I can’t see anyone beating him. He is too dangerous on the ground and standing up. 2) Bo Nickal: Absolute dog of a wrestler. Can’t see anyone in his way to becoming champ tbh. 3) Ian Garry/Shavkat: Tied for me. Leaning more towards Shavkat but I see Garry top 5 soon."

@mulosoraptor23 ranked all eight listed fighters:

"1. Chimaev 2. Shavkat 3. Umar 4. Topuria 5. Evloev 6. Garry 7. Mokaev 8. Bo Can't really rank Bo higher than any of these guys rn. Has had 1 fight against an unranked opponent. Could easily rise up these rankings. Mokaev rises as well. Just need to see him fight a ranked guy"

Which of the listed undefeated fighters will receive a title opportunity first?

Of the eight fighters listed, seven are already ranked, with Bo Nickal serving as the exception. Four of the ranked fighters have already reached the top 10, with Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov, who are currently No.4 and No.6 in the welterweight rankings, leading the group.

The welterweight title picture is crowded, however, leaving the door open for another undefeated fighter to receive a title opportunity. While Chimaev could be next, particularly if he makes the move to middleweight, two names to watch are Ilia Topuria and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Topuria is currently the No.9-ranked featherweight. However, he will face No.5-ranked featherweight Josh Emmett in a main event bout later this month. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov is the No.11-ranked bantamweight but is reportedly in talks to face No.4-ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen. If either fighter is able to have a dominant performance, a title opportunity could be next.

