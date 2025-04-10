"Gonna choke out Chandler" - Fans cheer on as Paddy Pimblett is back in his orange custom shorts for UFC 314

UFC lightweight rising star Paddy Pimblett is back in his trademark orange shorts for his co-main event bout with Michael Chandler at UFC 314. On April 12, the English fan favorite will lock horns with the former title challenger in what could be a pivotal bout that could propel him closer to his own title shot.

With a monumental task at hand, Paddy 'The Baddy' can use all the help he can get - including his lucky orange trunks. The rather peculiar shade of shorts has been a signature of Pimblett ever since his rise in the local ranks in London, England.

Paddy Pimblett posted a video of himself wearing the shorts on Instagram and captioned it saying:

"Back in the orange shorts in Miami on Saturday night 🔥🏝️😎"

Fans loved the return of Pimblett's signature garb, with @702_nickk saying:

"Paddy is gonna choke out chandler"

Meanwhile, @ants_stuff said:

"Let's go Paddy . You're my favorite fighter in the world these days . Glad to see you getting the chance to move up and capitalizing on it brother. You're the man"

Comments on the post. [Screenshots courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Check out more fan comments on the post:

More comments on the post. [Screenshots courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Chael Sonnen believes winner of Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett may face Ilia Topuria next

While many believe that a win over Michael Chandler could propel Paddy Pimblett a few notches above his No.12 ranking, MMA legend Chael Sonnen believes a win might bring 'The Baddy' close to a title shot.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast on YouTube, Sonnen said that the winner of the co-main event of UFC 314 might very well face Ilia Topuira next. Topuria, who recently relinquished his UFC featherweight belt, will be making his lightweight debut soon.

Sonnen said:

"I am not looking at this as a potential No. 1 contendership match. I can't help but stand back, look at our landscape at 155 [pounds] and not come to the conclusion that the outcome of Chandler vs. Paddy is going to find the first opponent for Ilia Topuria."

Sonnen added:

"I do believe that Paddy 'The Baddy' is two wins away from fighting for a world championship, and not just because we could do it because it's good for the ratings. I believe the rankings will support it and the audience is even going to say, hey, it's his shot. But he's not one away. Beating a guy coming off a loss, it's not enough. I think it does draw him into Ilia Topuria."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below(20:37):

