UFC veteran drops bold prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett winner's path to Ilia Topuria

Chael Sonnen recently made a bold prediction on an episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast. According to the UFC legend, the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett is next in line for a blockbuster bout with Ilia Topuria.

The current UFC 145-pound champion, Ilia Topuria, will be vacating his belt as soon as the bell rings to kick off the UFC 314 fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. 'La Leyenda' will become an unranked UFC lightweight once his title is officially vacated.

According to Sonnen, the current lightweight division landscape suggests Topuria's first opponent at 155 pounds will be the winner of Chandler versus Pimblett:

"I am not looking at this as a potential number 1 contendership match. I can't help but stand back, look at our landscape at 155 [pounds] and not come to the conclusion that the outcome of Chandler versus Paddy is going to find the first opponent for Ilia Topuria"

The UFC Hall of Famer's assessment suggested that 'The Baddy' could only be two more fights away from getting a potential shot at the UFC lightweight gold.

"I do believe that Paddy the Baddy is two wins away from fighting for a world championship, and not just because we could do it because it's good for the ratings. I believe the rankings will support it and the audience is even going to say, hey, it's his shot. But he's not one away. Beating a guy coming off a loss, it's not enough. I think it does draw him into Ilia Topuria"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (20:37):

UFC Hall of Famer thinks Michael Chandler's UFC future could be dashed if he loses to Paddy Pimblett

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has offered his thoughts on the impending Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett bout. Bisping believes Chandler's UFC title aspirations could come to an end if he fails to beat the Brit at UFC 314.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' stated:

"He's got to win, otherwise he's got to stop talking about see you at the top. It's one thing losing to Justin Gaethje, Dusin Poirier and even Charles Oliveira last time out but if you can't beat Paddy Pimblett, it's time to shut up"

Check out Michael Bisping's comments about Michael Chandler below (3:20):

