“Gonna be an epic year” - BKFC President foreshadows a ‘lot of big signings from former UFC guys’ in 2024

BKFC is looking to make a big splash next year by bringing in former UFC names.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman spoke with The Schmo after the BKFC 56 pre-fight press conference wrapped up and revealed this.

The Salt Lake City-based event is building up to potentially being the biggest in company history but apparently, even more growth lies ahead. When asked about certain prospective free agents in combat sports that could journey over to gloveless combat, Feldman said:

"You're probably almost definitely gonna see Chad Mendes back in 2024. You're gonna see a lot of other big signings from former UFC guys, former Boxing world champions in January and February. It's gonna be an epic year."

BKFC and former UFC competitors in bare-knuckle

Mike Perry previously fought in the octagon and many argue he is the face of this burgeoning sport of bare-knuckle boxing. His last bout was against a former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, which he won comfortably.

Next, Perry will take on former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at the aforementioned BKFC 56 on December 2nd. This will be the sophomore bare-knuckle boxing bout for 'The Underground King' who takes on the 3-0 Perry.

In Alvarez's company debut, he bested former multi-time UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes on points in an all-time classic war. This was a contest that served as the co-main event of BKFC 41, which Perry vs. Rockhold headlined.

Former octagon warrior Paige VanZant is another former UFC fighter that stepped a couple of times into the squared circle. Rachael Ostovich, also someone who can be counted as UFC alumni, clashed with VanZant and the former defeated the latter on the scorecards.

Other former UFC combatants that stepped into the bare-knuckle fighting organization included names like Chris Leben, Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva, Gabriel Gonzaga, Artem Lobov, Jason Knight, Chris Camozzi, and Ben Rothwell to name but a few.

