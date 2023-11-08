"Gonna need 3 weeks after he fights Poatan" - Glover Teixeira fires ominous warning Jiri Prochazka's way ahead of Alex Pereira fight 

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is set to return to action against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira in a title bout.

Prochazka will be aiming to regain the belt that he never lost in the main event of UFC 295, and his former opponent, Glover Teixeira, has sounded off a warning to him.

Teixeira and his compatriot Pereira are good friends and teammates. Prochazka's earlier comments about his preparation ahead of a Teixeira rematch were remarked on by the Brazilian.

Prochazka outlined his isolation and fasting without food as a means of meditation and getting in the zone. He said:

“That’s all in darkness for three days, and there you can work with your demons and train what you want. I don’t want to talk about a lot, because that’s like my personal things. It’s very helpful. There is just you and you. No other people. That was my first time when I did that without food, so just with water. It’s much more strong when you’re without food. All the processes in your body is much stronger. Your mind’s working a lot, and you have to die here first.”

However, Teixeira warned him that he will have to do three weeks of the same instead of three days after facing the challenge of Alex Pereira.

"That was after he fought me. He’s gonna need 3 weeks after he fights Poatan 😁"

Jiri Prochazka weighs in on Jamahal Hill's comments

Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill both did not lose their titles in a fight but rather to an injury. Hill recently spoke about still being the champion, and Prochazka responded on The MMA Hour, saying:

“Yes, sure [I feel like the champ]. I have to take it like that, because it’s my mindset to direct it for this feeling, to show that I’m the champion. It was not nice. The guys like to talk – just talk. But please, be honest with yourself with this talking about others. I can speak the truth just about myself, because I don’t know about everything."

Jiri Prochazka also stated that he was not a fan of the other fighters and their recklessness with their comments.

"That’s what I don’t like about the guys, the other fighters. Some fighters take their speaking very seriously, and a lot of them, they don’t care. They just speak. For me, what I’m doing, what I’m saying, and everything, that’s my lifestyle.”

