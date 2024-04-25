“Gonna stay focused on the fight” - Adrian Lee reveals he’s been at training camp even before his ONE debut was announced

Hype may abound, but young star Adrian Lee kept himself focused ahead of his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut against Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight MMA matchup at ONE 167.

Adrian is aware of the outside noise surrounding his impending debut, and he told KHON2 News how he's handled the distractions heading into Impact Arena on June 7.

Adrian revealed in his interview he had already begun training camp even before his match was announced, and he'd rather spend time in the gym than dwell on the things he couldn't control.

"One piece of advice that I've always gotten is to stay focused, you know? There's going to be a lot of distractions, but I'm just gonna stay focused on the fight. I started my [training camp] two weeks ago so I can get a solid eight-week camp," said Adrian Lee.

Adrian is the last of the siblings to suit up for ONE Championship after Angela and Christian laid the foundation for their potential success.

Angela was the inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, while Christian is the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion.

Victoria was the third to head to ONE Championship, carving a perfect 3-0 record. 'The Prodigy', however, tragically passed away in December 2022 and Angela ultimately retired from the sport to found the non-profit organization FightStory in honor of Victoria's memory.

Christian, meanwhile, took a sabbatical following Victoria's untimely passing.

Adrian Lee vows to continue the family legacy in ONE Championship

There's no doubt that Adrian Lee would have immeasurable pressure put on his shoulders the moment his music hits in his debut at ONE 167.

The Lee siblings, especially Angela and Christian, were cornerstones of ONE Championship due to their electrifying style and string of finishes.

Adrian knows of his older siblings' accomplishments and plans to emulate them as best as he can.

"I describe my siblings and me as finishers, you know? We go in there with purpose, and we try to get it done as fast as possible."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Adrian's entire interview below: