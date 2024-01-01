"Gonna step in replacing Chandler"- Paulo Costa shares amusing memes in response to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight news

Paulo Costa has shared some amusing memes in response to Conor McGregor's fight announcement against Michael Chandler.

McGregor recently took to social media to give some details about his next fight. In a video posted on X, 'The Notorious' announced that he would be taking on Chandler in June, 2024. While nothing has been confirmed by the UFC as of yet, he said that the bout will be contested in the middleweight division.

McGregor said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. For the the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, for International Fight Week on June the 29th. The opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr.Chandler, 185 pounds.”

McGregor's video has sparked a lot of hilarious reactions from the MMA community and Costa has also made full use of the opportunity. The Brazilian is known for his humor on social media and he displayed the same by reacting to the Irishman. Costa said:

"I gonna step in replacing chandler"

Catch Conor McGregor's video below:

In the following tweet, Costa had this to say about Chandler potentially bulking up to 185 lbs:

Conor McGregor wanted to fight at UFC 300

Conor McGregor's next fight has been the talk of the MMA world for a while now. While he has now seemingly confirmed his return for June, many believed that 'The Notorious' will feature on UFC 300.

Moreover, as reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, McGregor even tried to push the UFC to be a part of the promotion's historic card. However, they settled for a fight in the International Fight Week. Helwani wrote on X:

“International Fight Week is in fact slated for June 29 in Vegas. First time that IFW will be in June. It’s usually that first or second Saturday in July. McGregor wanted to fight at 300. He pushed hard for it. He was ready, I’m told. But after meeting with the brass last week they settled on June 29.”

