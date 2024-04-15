“Good god, poor Holly” - Fans react after Kayla Harrison reveals astounding weight she rehydrated to by UFC 300 fight day

Fans recently reacted after Kayla Harrison revealed her astounding weight for her UFC 300 bout against Holly Holm after rehydrating from her weight cut.

The two-time Olympic Gold medal-winning judoka made her highly anticipated octagon debut this past Saturday and came as advertised. She overpowered the Holm before submitting her with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

During her appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, Harrison revealed that the weight cut didn't affect her as she recovered approximately 20 pounds the following morning and an additional 5 pounds later that night. She said:

"Saturday morning, I was 154-pounds. And then by the time I got to the venue, I think I was with my clothes on 160 [pounds], like, with my shoes and stuff on their scale."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Fans weighed in with their thoughts on the former PFL women's lightweight champion's revelation by sharing their sympathy for 'The Preacher's Daughter'. Some fans mentioned that Holm was at a disadvantage, while others were skeptical as to whether Harrison could continue cutting to 135 pounds. They wrote:

"Good God. Poor Holly lol"

"How will any 135er beat her? Anyone know what Nunes used to weigh at the venue? When fighting BW"

"What is the point in weigh ins, or even weight classes if no one actually fights at the weight they weighed in at?

Fan reaction tweets to Harrison's revelation [Image courtesy: @MMAFighting - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Harrison will experience any difficulties in her weight cut as she continues competing at 135 pounds.

Is Kayla Harrison fighting for the UFC women's bantamweight title next?

Kayla Harrison believes that her submission win over Holly Holm warrants a UFC women's bantamweight title fight next, but she recently revealed that there could be other plans.

During the aforementioned appearance, the former PFL women's lightweight champion revealed that she had heard that current champion Raquel Pennington could be sidelined for the time being. She mentioned that she would like to fight for the title and proposed another alternative. She said:

"I heard that 'Rocky's [Raquel Pennington] hurt all of a sudden, so she can't fight right now. I'm happy to fight whoever this summer for a title...Why not just an interim title then? And then I'll unify it and then I'll fight Amanda [Nunes]...If it's for a title, I will make myself available...My time is now. I like the sound of that [interim title fight against Julianna Pena at UFC 303]."

Expand Tweet

Poll : Is Kayla's 135 sustainable for the long term? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback