"Good memories" - Ariel Helwani looks back at Conor McGregor's "suit insult" and "bunny ears" from a UFC 178 interview

Ariel Helwani reflected on a hilarious throwback moment he shared with Conor McGregor.

In September 2014, McGregor was preparing for a featherweight bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 178. During the event’s media day, Helwani approached ‘The Notorious’ and questioned him about not wearing a suit. The former two-division UFC champion responded by saying:

“My suits are custom fitted. Custom fitted to perfection. All these other are used to loose-fitting suits, suits that hang, that American look. Even look at yours, it’s not correct. You’re used to that. Me, I’m not used to that.

Wednesday of this week marked the ninth anniversary of UFC 178, leading to multiple viral clips, including the one discussed above, being re-posted. Helwani reacted to his throwback moment shared with McGregor by saying the following on Twitter:

“Good memories. Despite the suit insult and this is the first time I notice the bunny ears. Well played”

Conor McGregor went on to secure a first-round knockout win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 178. Since then, he’s solidified himself as the biggest superstar in MMA history, leading to generational wealth and many unforgettable moments.

When is Conor McGregor expected to fight again?

In July 2021, Conor McGregor fought Dustin Poirier for a third time, with the series tied at one win apiece. Unfortunately for McGregor, he suffered a severe leg injury, and the fight was stopped after the first round.

‘The Notorious’ never publicly considered retirement after his injury at UFC 264. In fact, the former two-division UFC champion is nearing a return, with ongoing USADA issues being the only thing in his way.

Although he hasn’t been approved by the drug-testing agency, McGregor hoped to receive an exemption and fight again by the end of 2023. Turns out that won’t be the case, as the rest of the year’s pay-per-view main events have been finalized.

Dana White has also repeatedly said McGregor won’t fight until early 2024. Although nothing is confirmed, ‘The Notorious’ is expected to fight Michael Chandler, who he coached against on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 earlier this year.

