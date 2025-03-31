  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Gordon Ryan breaks down what Tom Aspinall would probably try to do if Jon Jones takes him down in a potential fight

Gordon Ryan breaks down what Tom Aspinall would probably try to do if Jon Jones takes him down in a potential fight

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Mar 31, 2025 19:34 GMT
Jon Jones
Gordon Ryan (left) gave his assessment of what would play out if Jon Jones (middle) were to take down Tom Aspinall (right) in a hypothetical scenario [Images Courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial and @gordonlovesjiujitsu on Instagram]

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall make a compelling fight pair that many are already playing out possible scenarios in the hypothetical matchup. One particular scenario was examined recently by Gordon Ryan during a recent conversation with Joe Rogan.

Ad

The jiu-jitsu specialist appeared on the March 22 edition of JRE Fight Companion with former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub and fellow BJJ savant Eddie Bravo also joining in for the episode. When Schaub stated how he feels that Jones would get Aspinall down and then subsequently asked if Ryan feels as if the Brit could give 'Bones' issues from his guard. Ryan said:

"No, I think that Tom would probably be trying to stand up. Tom also has pretty good like fast takedowns. So they could both take one another down. But I don't think that Tom is going to be able to like really do anything besides try to get up on Jon."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Gordon Ryan's thoughts below (22:45):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

Gordon Ryan highlights a funny Jon Jones anecdote

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan have spent a fair amount of time together in the training room, especially during Jones' preparations for his Stipe Miocic fight last November.

During the aforementioned interaction, the 37-year-old defending heavyweight champion had a bit of a curious pre-fight routine leading into his Stipe Miocic matchup. Notably, Ryan was part of Jones' corner for that contest inside Madison Square Garden.

Ad

Gordon Ryan prefaced the story by mentioning it was one that no one knows about and offered some insights into Jon Jones' Donald Trump dance after beating Miocic. Getting into the specifics of the matter, Ryan stated [via BJPenn.com]:

"We found out that [Donald] Trump was going to be there. Probably 20 minutes of that warm up was just him practicing the mechanics of how to do the Trump dance right. We looked it up, YouTubed it, and he was practicing the Trump dance in the locker room getting ready to do it. The best [part] is, we were all for it... We were coaching him through it."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी