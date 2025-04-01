  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Gordon Ryan brings up ADHD after Eddie Bravo asks him if Jon Jones is "pretty good" at leg locks now

Gordon Ryan brings up ADHD after Eddie Bravo asks him if Jon Jones is "pretty good" at leg locks now

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Apr 01, 2025 15:46 GMT
Gordon Ryan (left) speaks abotu Jon Jones (right) during The Joe Rogan Experience [Image courtesy: Getty]
Gordon Ryan (left) speaks about Jon Jones (right) during the Joe Rogan Experience [Image courtesy: Getty]

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star Gordon Ryan recently spoke about Jon Jones during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. For context, Rogan invited Ryan along with Eddie Bravo and Brendan Schaub for a Fight Companion episode.

Ad

At one point during the podcast, Bravo asked Ryan about his experience training with Jones and asked whether the UFC heavyweight champion had gotten better at leg locks:

"You going over leg locks with Jon Jones? Is he pretty good at them now?"

Ryan responded by bringing up ADHD and how Jones bounces from one technique to another in order to get better at the sport:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He kind of just bounces around from thing to thing. Like, he'll be like, 'Oh, I wanna go over some leg locks.' And like, you'll teach him a move, he'll be like, 'So D'arce [chokes], I got a question about D'arces.' And it's just like ADHD but that's how he learns."

Check out Gordon Ryan and Eddie Bravo's conversation below (33:30):

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Colby Covington speaks about Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

After his title fight victory over Stipe Miocic, many in the MMA community wish to see Jon Jones lock horns against Tom Aspinall, the interim champion, in his next outing. This has led to many MMA personalities chiming in on the potential matchup.

Among them is UFC welterweight Colby Covington, who does not share a friendly relationship with 'Bones'. 'Chaos' opined that the fight would not become a reality because of Jones and claimed that the UFC champion would suffer a knockout defeat against Aspinall:

Ad
"It's [the fight] never going to happen. [Jon's] asking for unreasonable terms. He's askinf for $30-$50 million... He's not gonna do it. He knows he's going to get destroyed. He knows Aspinall's going to knock him out, it's not even going to be close."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (18:20):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी