Gordon Ryan brings up ADHD after Eddie Bravo asks him if Jon Jones is "pretty good" at leg locks now

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star Gordon Ryan recently spoke about Jon Jones during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. For context, Rogan invited Ryan along with Eddie Bravo and Brendan Schaub for a Fight Companion episode.

At one point during the podcast, Bravo asked Ryan about his experience training with Jones and asked whether the UFC heavyweight champion had gotten better at leg locks:

"You going over leg locks with Jon Jones? Is he pretty good at them now?"

Ryan responded by bringing up ADHD and how Jones bounces from one technique to another in order to get better at the sport:

"He kind of just bounces around from thing to thing. Like, he'll be like, 'Oh, I wanna go over some leg locks.' And like, you'll teach him a move, he'll be like, 'So D'arce [chokes], I got a question about D'arces.' And it's just like ADHD but that's how he learns."

Check out Gordon Ryan and Eddie Bravo's conversation below (33:30):

Colby Covington speaks about Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

After his title fight victory over Stipe Miocic, many in the MMA community wish to see Jon Jones lock horns against Tom Aspinall, the interim champion, in his next outing. This has led to many MMA personalities chiming in on the potential matchup.

Among them is UFC welterweight Colby Covington, who does not share a friendly relationship with 'Bones'. 'Chaos' opined that the fight would not become a reality because of Jones and claimed that the UFC champion would suffer a knockout defeat against Aspinall:

"It's [the fight] never going to happen. [Jon's] asking for unreasonable terms. He's askinf for $30-$50 million... He's not gonna do it. He knows he's going to get destroyed. He knows Aspinall's going to knock him out, it's not even going to be close."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (18:20):

