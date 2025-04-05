Gordon Ryan brutally slams LeBron James for his reaction to an on-court collision that saw ‘King James’ need medical attention

Gordon Ryan has scoffed at the toughness levels displayed by NBA star LeBron James during a recent match for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors. James collided with an opposing player during an offensive play, after which the Cleveland native collapsed on the ground, writhing in pain.

He was taken off the court to receive medical attention before returning to the match several minutes later, leaving Ryan severely unimpressed.

'The King' has sat atop the submission grappling mountain as the pound-for-pound best no-gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) athlete in the world since 2017. Having competed at the highest level in a gruelling combat sport such as BJJ, the New Jersey native couldn't believe the theatrics he witnessed in the recent LA Lakers match.

Check out LeBron James' collision against the Golden State Warriors below:

Ryan took to his Instagram story and wrote this:

"What a g*y sport this is"

Check out Gordon Ryan's post below:

Screenshot of Ryan's reaction to James' collision in the NBA

This was not the first time that the NBA superstar was targeted by someone within the combat sports scene. In December 2024, UFC star Colby Covington took aim at James for his alleged connections to P. Diddy.

Gordon Ryan confirms he will not compete at Craig Jones Invitational 2

The second edition of the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) will take place in August 2025, following a successful launch of the new grappling tournament. CJI 2 will see eight teams go head to head for the chance to win $1 million.

It has been confirmed by Jones that New Wave Jiu Jitsu would be competing at CJI 2. Given that Gordan Ryan, who heads up the New Wave team, is Jones' arch-rival, fans have speculated about whether Ryan will compete at CJI 2.

'The King' recently took to Instagram to address the speculation about his participation at CJI 2, and he wrote this:

"Let's set the record straight. I was never invited to CJI 1, which made a little sense financially. Our team was invited to CJI 2, where I would be making less to win than I do to even show at other events. Moreover, if the prize was [$10 billion], on principle I'd rather take a shotgun blast to the face than compete. Good luck coming close to breaking even without me."

Check out Gordon Ryan's post below:

