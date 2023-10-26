Gordon Ryan calls out Conor McGregor to do an ADCC "superfight for fun"

Gordon Ryan is a towering figure in the world of jiu-jitsu, widely recognized as the preeminent Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) grappler on a global scale. The 28-year-old American has achieved the remarkable status of a 5-time ADCC world champion, a 2-time IBJJF no-gi world champion, and a 4-time Eddie Bravo Invitational champion.

Ryan's well-established connections with UFC fighters, including the likes of Jon Jones, have garnered significant attention for their recent joint training sessions.

Elsewhere, Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram, offering a glimpse into his grappling training sessions. 'The Notorious' could be seen practicing moves with a training partner on the mat. He captioned:

"Jiu Jitsu Mac"

Gordon Ryan joined the conversation in McGregor's comments section and extended an invitation for him to take part in an ADCC grappling event. 'The King' wrote:

"Do an ADCC superfight for fun"

Conor McGregor received his black belt in jiu-jitsu from his coach, John Kavanagh in a ceremony conducted at the SBG Ireland gym last month. The former two-division UFC champion graciously accepted this prestigious recognition.

Gordon Ryan to clash with Mason Fowler at UFC Fight Pass Invitational

Gordon Ryan recently revealed an upcoming grappling showdown with Mason Fowler, scheduled for the UFC Fight Pass Invitational in Las Vegas on December 9.

Ryan has amassed an impressive winning streak of nearly 40 victories in recent years. He has gone up against some of the most prominent figures in the industry, such as Garry Tonon, Roberto Abreu, and Andre Galvao, among others.

In contrast, Fowler, a jiu-jitsu black belt under the Brazilian prodigy Caio Terra, sent shockwaves through the grappling community. He secured back-to-back victories over renowned competitors Craig Jones and Vinny Magalhaes in the Summer of 2020 during the Submission Underground tournament.