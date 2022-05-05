"This card is gonna be nuts" - Gordon Ryan is hyped for ONE 157

Like his fans, Gordon Ryan is amped up for the stacked ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot card. The event is set for May 20 and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan shared his excitement for the show, which features contests across a multitude of disciplines. ONE 157 will launch the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, as well as hosting two world title fights in Muay Thai.

Discussing the card, Ryan wrote:

“This card is gonna be nuts @onechampionship @garrytonon.”

Apart from the Muay Thai showcase, the card will also see the ONE Championship debut of brothers Kade and Tye Ruotolo. Kade and Tye will take on Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon, respectively, in submission grappling matches in the lightweight division.

There are also four mixed martial arts bouts and two kickboxing matches in the card.

If there’s one match that Ryan is stoked for, it has to be his friend Garry Tonon’s submission grappling match against Tye. Heading into the match, Tonon has been training with Ryan under the tutelage of famed Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach John Danaher.

A seasoned grappler, Tonon will feature in his second submission grappling match for ONE Championship. ‘The Lion Killer’ defeated Shinya Aoki in the first-ever submission grappling match in the promotion’s history in May 2017.

Gordon Ryan’s fans are equally excited for ONE 157

Ryan, understandably, is stoked for the loaded card. However, he isn’t the only one looking forward to the martial arts spectacle.

His fans came in droves in the comment section of his post, expressing their excitement for the May 20 event.

One fan commented:

“I absolutely love the mixture of each card. Pure Grappling. Pure striking. MMA.”

While they showed their appreciation for Tonon, some had one-half of the Ruotolo twins to come away with the victory.

“I like Garry but I’m pulling for both Ruotolo’s and think their chances are good.”

Another concurred with that sentiment, writing:

“Damn that might be a tough one for Garry.”

While Ryan is yet to make his ONE Championship debut, there’s already a bit of intrigue as to when and who he will fight. ONE Championship already has BJJ legends Andre Galvao and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida in its fold. With Ryan, the discipline will certainly move to another level.

