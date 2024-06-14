Gordon Ryan makes short-notice return to competition as he gears up for ADCC 2024 

Gordon Ryan is set to return to competition on June 20 in the main event of Who's Number One (WNO) 24 against Josh Saunders. 'The King' has not competed since late 2023, having faced persistent health issues that forced him to withdraw from two matches in December.

In January, Ryan announced that he would be stepping away from competition to focus on making a full recovery in time for the Abu Dhabi World Championships (ADCC) 2024, which takes place on Aug. 17-18.

With ADCC creeping closer, it seems that 'The King' wants to get back into the fold of competing before the biggest submission grappling competition in the world begins.

The fight will headline a card stacked with immense talent, including some of the sport's most promotional competitors, such as Diego Pato vs. Fabricio Andrey in the co-main event.

'The King' recently took to Instagram and wrote this:

"I'm just happy to be feeling a bit better. Thanks to [Josh Saunders] for the opportunity. See you all June 20th in Austin."

See Gordon Ryan's post below:

The most decorated ADCC athlete of all time appears to have recovered from his debilitating health issues just in time for the 2024 edition of the competition. However, with Craig Jones having announced 'The Craig Jones Invitational,' set to happen on the same weekend as ADCC 2024, athletes have found themselves in an interesting position - compete for prestige, or compete for money.

Craig Jones discusses Gordon Ryan potentially competing at the CJI

The Craig Jones Invitational, set to take place on the 16-17 of Aug., has turned the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu on its head.

Jones, a former 2x ADCC silver medalist, announced several months ago that he would not be competing at the 2024 edition of the tournament. He cited a lack of financial incentive as the main reason, claiming that since 2016 the prize money for winning your weight category has been the same amount - $10,000.

The Australian will instead host his own submission grappling tournament, featuring two weight divisions, under and over 80kg, with the winner of each receiving a staggering $1 million prize.

Given the long-standing beef between Jones and Gordon Ryan, the sport's most famous competitor, the CJI founder was recently asked if he'd allow 'The King' to compete at his tournament.

Jones said this:

"I'd let anyone do it. Obviously I've got the custom-gold Craig Jones Invitational ring he'd have to kiss, but for sure I'd let him in."

Watch Jones discuss Gordon Ryan competing at The CJI below: