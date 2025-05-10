Gordon Ryan shares bizarre reaction viral footage of Eddie Hall chasing car while screaming threats

Gordon Ryan has chimed in on recent viral footage of former World's Strongest Man champion Eddie Hall being involved in a heated incident outside his home in England. Hall could be seen chasing after a trio of cars that had been parked outside his house, all the while screaming threats.

Further details of the story revealed the three cars had allegedly been parked outside of Hall's house in the hopes of meeting the ex-Strongman world champion. However, the Brit did not take kindly to the harassment, and a heated back-and-forth between him and a driver of one of the cars ensued.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to Instagram by @mmauncensored_, where Hall could be heard shouting this:

"What about my f**king kids?! Hey! Get out, F**king pr**k! I'll twist your f**king head off! All of you get out! I'll rip your f**king heads off!"

Check out the video of Eddie Hall below:

Ryan took to his Instagram story and shared a rather unique take on the proceedings that unfolded. He stated that men who were sat outside Hall's house should have attempted to fight the former Strongman. Given his strength and that Hall has been training in MMA for roughly two years, things could have gone disastrously wrong for any of the three drivers.

'The King' took to Instagram and posted this on his story:

"Imagine a man telling you to get out of the car and you dont? 😭"

Check out Gordon Ryan's post about Eddie Hall below:

Screenshot of Ryan's reaction to Eddie Hall's viral footage

Gordon Ryan finds pleasure in the pain of Craig Jones and B-team amid Jay Rodriguez drama

Jay Rodriguez, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) brown belt and one of the B-Team's most promising members, has been banned from the gym after numerous "unhealthy" interactions with female training partners.

The gym was founded by Craig Jones and Rodriguez's older brother, Nicky, and both Jones and 'Nicky Rod' share a bitter rivalry with Gordon Ryan. Both Jones and the elder-Rodriguez once formed part of an elite BJJ team known as the Danaher Death Squad, headed by coach John Danaher.

The team split in 2021, with Ryan and Danaher remaining and beginning a team called New Wave.

Following Rodriguez's recent ban, 'The King' took to Instagram and joked about how many B-Team members have left since the gym opened in 2021:

"Everyone left on bad terms except the guy who travels around doing drugs and isn't there anyway. It's like a BJJ "survivors" episode! Let's see who makes it to the end!"

Catch Gordon Ryan's post below:

Screenshot of Ryan's Instagram story

