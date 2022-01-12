Gordon Ryan suggests a BJJ world title in ONE "would be so cool"

Gordon Ryan believes ONE Championship should add a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world title to its list of gold straps on offer.

The consensus submission grappling GOAT dropped the idea in a recent post on Instagram. Ryan uploaded a video of longtime friend and grappling expert Garry Tonon tapping out submission wizard Shinya Aoki via heel hook. The caption read:

“Who wants to see @garrytonon as a @onechampionship mma champion AND jiu jitsu champ ? Would be so cool if they had a grappling belt as well."

Ryan has honed his craft alongside Tonon for many years. The 26-year-old American has been a key presence throughout Tonon's camp as he prepares himself for a fight against Thanh Le for the featherweight world title. That clash is slated for later this year.

The pair, alongside Nick Rodriguez and Gordon's younger brother Nicky, were part of the ‘Danaher Death Squad’ under world-renowned coach and 5th degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt John Danaher. Together they racked up a slew of world championships.

Tonon’s honors include an IBJJF BJJ World Championship, two IBJJF World No-Gi Championships and a five Eddie Bravo Invitational Championships.

However, as Ryan’s Instagram post suggests, he clearly wants to see a ONE Brazilian jiu-jitsu world title come into the picture soon. It could also be the most stylish world championship belt in their trophy cabinet.

Tonon’s career in ONE so far

Tonon made his professional MMA debut in the promotion in March 2018 against Filipino fighter Richard Corminal. The 30-year-old kept his grappling tricks and wizardry away and relied on his striking skills to secure a TKO win against Corminal.

The Evolve MMA and Team Renzo Gracie star switched the plot in the fights that followed, showcasing his ruthless abilities on the ground. He closed out his debut year with another two finishes, a rear-naked choke over Rahul Raju and a guillotine choke against Sung Jong Lee.

2019 saw the American fighter pick up a couple more highlight-reel stoppages in triumphs versus Anthony Engelen and Yoshiki Nakahara. Tonon extended his perfect resume to 6-0 with a win over Koyomi Matsushima in December 2020.

Tonon is now the No.2-ranked featherweight contender, ahead of former division king Martin Nguyen (No.3), Tang Kai (No.4) and Yoshiki Nakahara (No.5).

Sitting a spot above him in the division is Kim Jae Woong. The South Korean knockout artist is set to take on Tang Kai at ONE: Only the Brave on January 28. If Tonon defeats Thanh Le to become the featherweight world champion and Kim can seal a win against the Chinese star, the pair should cross paths in 2022.

Meanwhile, Gordon Ryan is also signed to the promotion. He has yet to make his promotional debut.

