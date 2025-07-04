“Gorgeous” - Fans react to MMA star Stamp Fairtex in stunning designer nightgown

Thai superstar martial artist Stamp Fairtex is not one to shy from showcasing her love for fashion. She recently was at it again and had fans reacting to it on social media.

Ad

Earlier this week, ONE Championship's only three-sport world champion shared a carousel of photos and videos on her Instagram account. It had her wearing a vintage fringed black cocktail dress which she partnered with a long blue blazer that has the iconic New York skyline emblazoned on it. She completed the look with pearl necklaces and dangling earrings and with her hair in a high ponytail style.

She expressed her excitement over it and thanked the designer of the elegant clothes, writing in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"I love this so much ❤️ Thank you for your design❤️ @i.am.usa2024"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans took notice of the all-glammed up look that Stamp had and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Below are screenshots of the fans' comments:

Fans' Instagram reactions

Stamp is currently recovering from the knee injury she suffered in training last year. It forced her to make the tough decision to relinquish the atomweight MMA world title so as not to hold things up in the division.

Ad

Stamp Fairtex looking forward to being cleared for fight camp

There is no word yet on a definite timeline for Stamp's return, but she was happy to report that she was making steady progress in her recovery from knee injury and cannot wait to be cleared for fight camp.

She gave an update of the progress she has been making in a post on Instagram where she can be seen doing physical therapy.

Ad

Her post read:

"PT update! A few months ago, my injured leg was 38% weaker than my healthy one. Today’s test showed that gap has narrowed to 25%. Getting my knee strength back one day at a time. Can’t wait to be cleared for fight camp soon. 💪"

Ad

The Fairtex Training Center standout tore her left meniscus as she was preparing to make her first defense of the atomweight MMA world title against friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga in June last year. It forced her to withdraw from the title match and underwent surgery.

Stamp was set to collide with interim champion Zamboanga later this year in a unification match, but it was scrapped as she hit a setback in her recovery, eventually forcing her to relinquish the atomweight title and elevated Zamboanga to undisputed divisional queen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.