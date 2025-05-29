  • home icon
  • “We both have the same goal” - Stamp Fairtex confident friendship with Denice Zamboanga won’t hinder their eventual clash

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 29, 2025 14:38 GMT
Stamp Fairtex has no issue in competing against friend Denice Zamboanga. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex considers former teammate Denice Zamboanga a friend. She, however, said that the professionals that they are, they have no problem going up against each other.

The two top atomweight fighters used to train together at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, during their earlier years as professional fighters. While they have gone their separate ways since, they have remained friends and touch base every now and then.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp was asked if she has any issues with locking horns with 'The Menace' at some point. She answered in the negative, highlighting that both of them have goals they have set for themselves, and they know they involve taking on one another along the way. The 27-year-old Thai star said:

"It's not that difficult because we're both professionals and we both have the same goal of becoming world champions. This fight, we both have a clear goal. She wants the belt, and I want to defend my belt."

The two actually were supposed to meet later this year in the United States in a unification fight to become the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

It, however, was postponed to a still-to-be-determined date as Stamp hit a snag in her recovery from a knee injury she suffered in training last year. It also moved her to relinquish the atomweight belt and elevate erstwhile interim champion Zambonga as the new divisional queen.

Denice Zamboanga still hopeful of sharing the Circle with Stamp

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga wishes friend Stamp Fairtex a speedy recovery from her injury setback and is looking forward to finally going into battle against her when she is fully healed.

The 28-year-old Filipino champion shared this in an Instagram post after it was made official that she was elevated as the undisputed atomweight queen. It followed Stamp's decision to relinquish the belt to focus for now on her full recovery from knee injury.

Zamboanga wrote on her post:

"By God’s grace, I am now the undisputed ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Champion. This may not have happened the way I expected, but I believe everything unfolds in God’s perfect timing. I continue to pray for Stamp’s healing and hope to share the Circle with her again soon."
The showdown between the two was first set to take place in June last year until Stamp suffered a knee injury in training, forcing her to withdraw from the title fight.

Zamboanga then went on to claim the interim belt last January to set up a unification bout against Stamp later this year, which unfortunately was also cancelled as the Thai superstar has yet to fully heal from her injury.

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
