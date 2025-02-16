"Got did dirty" - Fans lament as Francis Ngannou accuses UFC of 'trapping' him with false Jon Jones promise and blames Dana White for failed fight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has discussed the possibility of a future clash with Jon Jones. The Predator was recently interviewed by Sportsbook Review and was asked about the potential matchup.

Ngannou shared that although there was still a chance of that fight becoming a reality, UFC CEO Dana White could prove to be a big "obstacle" in it. The Cameroonian-French fighter then accused the UFC of using the Jon Jones fight as bait to keep him in the promotion.

"It could potentially happen. If you can get past Dana White, it could happen [but] that's a massive obstacle. But personally, I don't care. I'm doing well. I'm doing stuff at my own pace. I don't care. That won't change my sleep for me... I have tried to fight Jon Jones for four years since I fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in 2020. I've been trying to fight Jon Jones and they were holding it out like a trap until the moment that I was about to leave and then they said, 'Okay, here's the Jon Jones fight.' But it was bait. I felt they were very tricky."

Ngannou's comments caught the attention of several MMA enthusiasts who shared their reactions on social media.

One fan opined that Ngannou was wronged by the UFC:

"Francis got did dirty."

Another user argued that the UFC robbed MMA fans of a super-fight between Ngannou and 'Bones':

"They robbed us of that fight."

One individual pointed out how White had allegedly changed his tune on the topic over the years:

"Crazy how well documented the Dana White switch-up was. He made it seem like Jon was afraid to take the fight and was all aboard the Francis train until he wouldn't bend the knee. Then he went on a huge Francis hate train even though he wanted the fight more than Jon."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Francis Ngannou's comments

