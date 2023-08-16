"Got to get in" - Former British boxer sheds light on how "deep thinking" could hinder Anthony Joshua's chances against Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua is on cloud nine following his recent win and is looking to fight Deontay Wilder next.

The former unified heavyweight champion of the world looked more like his old self when he knocked Robert Helenius out in the 7th round. Following the impressive victory, he set his sights on Deontay Wilder. In an exclusive interview with Betway, former British boxer David Price gave his thoughts on a potential fight between Joshua and Wilder:

"I obviously think Joshua's got a better chance going into the fight, after Saturday night. If he hadn’t fought on Saturday night and went straight into the Wilder fight, I’d have given him little chance to be honest." [H/t: Betway]

He added:

"I do think Wilder’s the favourite going into it simply because he's less of a thinker. I don't think he's a deep thinker like Anthony Joshua is. Deep thinking before or during rounds in the boxing fight can hinder you. He’s an overthinker Anthony Joshua, but he’s got to get in and just let his hands go."

David Price spoke about how Deontay Wilder does not care about how technically sound he is or how good he looks while throwing a punch, which makes him deadly. Joshua, on the other hand, is an overthinker and a perfectionist which is both a boon and a bane for a boxer.

David Price gives his thoughts on a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

The Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight is something fans have been wanting for years. The battle between two of the best British heavyweight fighters in the prime of their careers, however, has never come to fruition. In the same interview with Betway, David Price claimed that if 'AJ' fights Wilder and beats him, the chance of the Fury fight happening will increase:

"The Anthony Joshua fight has always been something Fury has wanted, and I think it may ironically happen if AJ is able to beat Deontay Wilder, because then they’ll have both beaten a common opponent and his name will be massive again."

He added:

"Joshua always brings attention and viewership to the table, and I think Tyson Fury knows it will still be massive. So, I think he’ll be rooting for Anthony Joshua to win that fight because he'll have a vested interest in that."

Tyson Fury has been wanting to fight Joshua for a long time now. If 'AJ' is able to beat his former foe, Wilder, he may have a chance at securing the fight that all boxing fans want to see.

