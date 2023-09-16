"Got a half smile out of him" - Fans happy for Alex Pereira as 'Poatan' seemingly purchases a new blue Lamborghini

It seems Alex Pereira recently gifted himself a brand-new Lamborghini supercar. The former middleweight champion was recently seen checking out the car from the exterior before getting inside to find out how the exhaust sounds when the engine is revved.

@mma_orbit recently posted a video of him at the dealership on X (formerly Twitter), and fans couldn't help but appreciate Pereira's rare smile. Soon after the video was uploaded, many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One fan pointed out how the supercar drew a smile out of Alex Pereira and wrote:

"Lambo got a half smile out of him."

Another fan jokingly recalled Pereira's middleweight title loss at UFC 287 and wrote:

"Must’ve woke up to the UFC 287 PPV points in his bank account."

One user praised Pereira for gifting his coach and cornerman Glover Teixeira a Harley-Davidson motorcycle before treating himself to a car, writing:

"It says a lot about Alex that he got Glover a motorbike before he got himself a car."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @mma_orbit on Twitter

Alex Pereira is coming off an impressive split decision win over former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291. The fight marked the Brazilian's debut in the 205-pound division.

Alex Pereira dismisses notion that Israel Adesanya wasn't "at his best" against Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Alex Pereira recently weighed in on Israel Adesanya's shocking loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 and rubbished talks of 'The Last Stylebender' not being himself during the fight.

Adesanya faced Strickland at UFC 293 last weekend. While the majority expected the Nigerian-born Kiwi to breeze past Strickland and earn his sixth successful title defense, Strickland stunningly outpointed Adesanya over five rounds to win via unanimous decision.

Given Israel Adesanya's resume, most UFC fighters predicted a loss for Sean Strickland. However, Alex Pereira was among the few who called the fight for 'Tarzan.' The Brazilian has notably defeated Adesanya thrice in his career across two combat sports (twice in kickboxing and once in MMA).

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pereira reacted to claims that Adesanya wasn't at his best against Strickland and stated:

"A lot of people say, 'Oh, Adesanya wasn't at his best, today Adesanya didn't fight the way he usually does'. Clearly, Sean came in and shut his game down... He was moving forward all the time, with an amazing defense, and let's not forget the precise strikes."