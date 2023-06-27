Create

"Mad respect for Poatan" - Alex Pereira wins over MMA fans with a wholesome gesture for Glover Teixeira 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jun 27, 2023 03:43 GMT
Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira [Image credits: @chraaaaaaas on Twitter]
It is no secret that Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira are thick as thieves. The former UFC light heavyweight champion also trains and instructs 'Poatan' at his Teixeira MMA & Fitness gym in Bethel, Connecticut.

Given their close relationship, Pereira recently gifted Teixeira a brand new Harley-Davidson cruiser motorcycle. The gift took Teixeira by surprise, and a video showed the Brazilian getting emotional as he sat on the bike and turned it on.

Fans were quite impressed with Alex Pereira for his wholesome gesture and reacted to the video of the two Brazilians sharing an emotional moment in the comments section of a Twitter post.

Alex Pereira and Glover Texeira are the cutest friends. Look at how happy Glover is 😭😭😭 https://t.co/qNmrE6xv0f

One fan took screenshots of Glover Teixeira's facial expressions and observed:

"Bro's so happy. You love to see it."
@Hollyyy__ Bros so happy you love to see it https://t.co/2yAxK7bokc

One fan praised Pereira and wrote:

"Mad respect for 'Poatan."
@Hollyyy__ @Jon_Anik Mad respect for Poatan.

Another fan wrote:

"What a wholesome video."
@Hollyyy__ What a wholesome video

Another user who loved Pereira's heartwarming gesture asked:

"Wow, how can you not love Alex Pereira after this?"
@Hollyyy__ Wow how can you not love Alex Periera after this ? https://t.co/80gx6wCMCg

One user pointed out:

"I'm so glad someone else noticed this cause watching them pal around on IG is some of the most wholesome stuff ever."
@Hollyyy__ I'm so glad someone else noticed this cause watching them pal around on IG is some of the most wholesome stuff ever

Another user praised Pereira and wrote:

"That's genuine. Not many people like that around."
@Hollyyy__ @Jon_Anik That’s genuine. Not many people like that around

One fan compared himself to Pereira and wrote:

"I'm just like Alex, I love seeing my homies happy."
@Hollyyy__ I’m just like Alex, I love seeing my homies happy 😭🙌🏾
@Hollyyy__ Glovers smile is so contagious he even gets Alex to crack a smile such a wholesome friendship.
@Hollyyy__ imagine Alex in a little side cart https://t.co/DB4ruqi5cg
@Hollyyy__ Ayo this is too sweet. Got me thinking of this 😭😭 https://t.co/BTxd5fRWeS
@Hollyyy__ That bike is sexy as fuck.
@Hollyyy__ damn that is one sexy bike Alex is a great friend
@Hollyyy__ @TheRock Rock these guys are repping your shoes even outside of fighting. What you think?

Anthony Smith on Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

UFC veteran Anthony Smith recently weighed in on the highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

After losing the undisputed middleweight title to his long-time rival Israel Adesanya in their rematch at UFC 287, Pereira decided to move up to light heavyweight. His first assignment will be against the Polish former light heavyweight champion on July 29.

La carte de qualité que nous propose l’UFC pour l’#UFC291 🤩Que des bangers. 🍗 https://t.co/h53LkXUZYj

While 'Poatan's incredible power and striking abilities made him a terrifying opponent for any middleweight contender in the UFC, Smith is of the opinion that the Brazilian may not fare as well in a heavier weight class.

While 'Lionheart' expects Alex Pereira to do well as a 205-pounder, he sees the Brazilian struggling against the top-ranked light heavyweights. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Anthony Smith weighed in on Pereira vs. Blachowicz and stated:

"I think he can do well, for sure. He’s going to have a tough time with some of the top guys, just with his skill set... I think Jan Blachowicz is a pretty tough matchup, if I’m being honest... Yeah, I do [think Pereira loses that]."

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover

