“Got some hands” - Everton defender impresses fans with his striking in training session with UFC star Gilbert Burns

UFC welterweight fighter Gilbert Burns recently made a visit to the Everton training facility and had the chance to partake in some boxing training alongside defender Ben Godfrey.

'Durinho' posted videos on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing his joint sparring session with Godfrey. In the footage, Burns is seen holding focus mitts for the 25-year-old soccer player. He captioned:

"Man my guy @BenG0dfrey have some hands 🔥👊🏾 look 👀"

MMA enthusiasts were promptly impressed by Godfrey's striking skills and shared their thoughts through various reactions.

One fan wrote:

"He has definitely trained before"

Another fan wrote:

"Got some hands."

"Better striker than Belal 😭"

"Wtf he’s good 😭😭"

"Better shots than some of the pros fr, good stuff"

"Hand up chin tucked, doesn’t overextend, throws with his back. He’s done this before for sure."

"That’s legit impressive!"

"Better boxer than he is a footballer"

Credits: Gilbert Burns and MMA Orbit on X

Gilbert Burns offers insights into Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout

Gilbert Burns doesn't perceive Paulo Costa as a significant threat to Khamzat Chimaev.

Costa is scheduled to face Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 294, taking place on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Burns gave the undefeated Chimaev a significant challenge in their intense fight at UFC 273 last year, pushing Chimaev to his limits. While Costa is physically larger than Burns, 'Durinho' believes that Costa lacks certain essential qualities that the former welterweight title challenger himself possesses.

During a recent interview with Middle Easy, Burns stated:

"Costa, like everybody’s saying — is huge. He’s a big guy, but I don’t think he has the heart that I have. I don’t think he has the jiu-jitsu that I have. He doesn’t have the get-ups that I have. He doesn’t have the submission threat that I have that makes Khamzat not want to grapple."

He added:

"He’s a very strong and big guy, but if I had to guess – and I don’t like both of these guys, a double knockout would be the best result – but it’s a 50-50 fight. If Khamzat is able to take him down, it’ll be a hard night for Costa. If Costa is able to defend the takedown, it’ll be a hard night for Khamzat."

