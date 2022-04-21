Gilbert Burns explains why Khamzat Chimaev defeat is "easier to accept"

Gilbert Burns recently stated that his loss to Khamzat Chimaev has been "easier to accept" due to a number of reasons.

Burns and Chimaev engaged in a three-round war at UFC 273. It was a back-and-forth fight and one that fans will remember for a long time. After 15 minutes of action, 'Borz' was awarded a tight decision victory.

However, 'Durinho' believes that many people scored the contest in his favor. The Brazilian also won two bonuses for that clash. With these reasons in mind, Burns said that it's been it's easier for him to accept the defeat.

During an interview on the Brazilian MMA Legends YouTube channel, the No.4-ranked welterweight said:

"I got two bonuses. The victory bonus and the best fight of the night bonus. It was the best defeat, right? It's like, losing is never a good thing. I really lost. But as I lost, at least I got the win bonus and the best fight of the night. And many people thought I won. So, it's a defeat that's easier to accept. Of course there are things to improve. There always are. But it was possible to accept it a little better." [Translation by Brazilian MMA Legends]

Watch Gilbert Burns talk about his loss to Khamzat Chimaev in the video below:

Despite his loss, Burns was awarded his victory bonus by UFC president Dana White. The 35-year-old also took home an extra $50,000 courtesy of the Fight of the Night bonus.

He displayed immense grit and heart throughout the contest, and was certainly deserving of the bonus money he was rewarded with.

What's next for Gilbert Burns in the UFC?

Burns dropped two places to No.4 in the UFC welterweight rankings with his loss to Chimaev. However, his stock certainly didn't drop one bit.

With that in mind, it would be no surprise to see 'Durinho' return to action against a fellow high-ranked contender next time out. Perhaps a clash with the fast-rising Belal Muhammad could be in store for the Brazilian.

Khamzat Chimaev, on the other hand, is expected to take on Colby Covington in his next fight, should 'Chaos' accept the bout.

Gilbert Burns also recently revealed that the UFC is willing to offer him a new contract. He signed a six-fight deal before fighting Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 last February. 'Durinho' still has three fights left on his active deal, but has stated that the promotion is already willing to offer him a renewal.

Edited by Harvey Leonard