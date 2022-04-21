Dana White promised me a big fight - Gilbert Burns says UFC already willing to renew his contract despite having 3 fights left 

Gilbert Burns believes his recent performances in the octagon have earned him an avenue of big fight opportunities and a new contract. 'Durinho', who signed a new six-fight contract before his title fight against Kamaru Usman, has three fights remaining on his current deal but is confident in signing a new, more lucrative contract.

In a recent interview with Ag. Fight, Burns said:

"Yesterday I had a meeting with Dana White. The guy was very excited about the fight. He said my next fight will be a big fight... It is not signed but I think after that performance I can ask for a new contract."

Burns recently went toe-to-toe with one of the UFC's hottest prospects, Khamzat Chimaev. He walked away with both a Fight of the Night bonus and a victory bonus, despite losing the bout. 'Durinho's showing in the cage has made him a fan favorite.

Due to the fan interest, Burns seems confident in potentially getting a new contract:

"I think it's almost okay for them to give me a new contract. I'm already fighting to ask for a new contract. The bad thing is I renewed my contract in the fight against Kamaru... But it's 'promised' there will be a new contract. I hope everything works out."

'Durinho' will likely have to put himself back in the win column if he is to challenge again for the title. A win over Stephen Thompson before his fight against 'Borz' stopped the first two-fight losing streak of his career. The Brazilian will be hoping to earn himself another victory, which can only help in any future contract negotiations.

Who is next for Gilbert Burns?

Few could have predicted the performance that Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev would deliver in the octagon. 'Durinho' accepted the fight against the much lower-ranked 'Borz', knowing the Swede had only been hit with one significant strike and was undefeated in four fights.

Burns, despite losing and dropping to No.4 in the rankings, has seen his stock within the company and with fans rise and would like to run the fight back.

youtu.be/JDYDvYzB0cw "Five rounds, seven rounds, someone has got to go down next time.” @GilbertDurinho knows he's not done with Khamzat Chimaev "Five rounds, seven rounds, someone has got to go down next time.”@GilbertDurinho knows he's not done with Khamzat Chimaev▶️ youtu.be/JDYDvYzB0cw https://t.co/tVhCI4GEFa

'Durinho' revealed post-fight that his only regret was signing for the fight at three rounds. For now, it seems Burns will have to wait for his rematch as 'Borz' is likely to face Colby Covington next.

