Gilbert Burns says he will "rebel" if UFC does not renew his contract after Khamzat Chimaev fight

Gilbert Burns is all set to face undefeated sensation Khamzat Chimaev, a challenge that not many in the welterweight division have been willing to take on. If Burns succeeds in halting the Chimaev hype train in its tracks, he will be seeking a new contract with the promotion that bumps his pay.

In a recent interview with Ag. Fight, 'Durinho' explained why he believes he deserves higher remuneration should he get past his rival at UFC 273 this Saturday. Here's what Gilbert Burns said (translated to English):

"It [UFC] will have to renew [the contract] otherwise I will rebel. I fought Kamaru [Usman], then Stephen Thompson, and now Khamzat. So they need to give me a new contract, especially if everything goes well. If I lose, there's no way I can ask for a new contract. Me winning, even more, winning well, and guaranteeing a fight for the belt… Even if it takes a while, and I get a fight for [the title], they'll need to give me a new contract. I think it's time."

Catch Gilbert Burns' full conversation with Ag. Fight below:

Belal Muhammad backs Gilbert Burns to beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273

The odds are heavily stacked in favor of Khamzat Chimaev going into his upcoming UFC 273 clash with Gilbert Burns. However, No.5-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad believes that the Brazilian will not only pull off a huge upset this Saturday but will go on to finish 'The Wolf' in the early rounds.

During a recent interaction with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, here's how 'Remember the Name' predicted the fight will play out:

"I think Burns finishes him in the second round. I don’t think Khamzat is gonna come out there shooting on Burns. I think it’s gonna be more so on the feet and Burns, he throws bombs. He’s not afraid to throw hard. I don’t really think it’s gonna be a wrestling match between either one of them. I don’t think either one of them is going to go for the grappling. I think it’s gonna be all on the feet and if Khamzat gets a little bit too long or lazy with his jab or cross, Burns can come over the top."

Catch Belal Muhammad's full interaction with ESPN MMA below:

UFC 273 will go down this Saturday on April 9 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The preliminary card is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT, while the main card will get underway at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

