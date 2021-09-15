“Got some millions for you” - Jake Paul vows to 'baptize' Jorge Masvidal; urges him to ask ‘Daddy Dana’ to let them fight in a boxing match

Jake Paul has put forth a challenge worth "millions" to UFC megastar Jorge Masvidal. Paul jibed at Masvidal and asserted that if UFC president Dana White releases him from his current contract, he will be "baptizing the f**k" out of 'Gamebred.'

As featured in the video below, 'The Problem Child' didn't mince words. Jake Paul stated:

“Jorge, got some millions for you to fight. Is your daddy gonna let you come out? He gonna let you come out and play, Daddy Dana? F**king b**ch. If he ever lets you out of that contract, I’m baptizing the f**k out of you.”

BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has long been known as one of the craftiest fighters in the sport of MMA. Apart from his brilliant combat abilities, Masvidal is also known for his microphone skills. ‘Gamebred’ is notorious for his legendary one-liners and catchphrases – be it the ‘3 piece with the soda’ or ‘baptizing’ his opponents.

Jake Paul’s latest statements – wherein he’s vowed to baptize Jorge Masvidal – appear to be Paul’s way of using Masvidal’s iconic catchphrase against him. The YouTube megastar and up-and-coming professional boxer has been assertively lobbying for a fight against 'Gamebred' over the past several days.

Masvidal helped Jake Paul with a few tips ahead of Paul’s boxing match against Ben Askren earlier this year. However, prior to Paul’s boxing match against Tyron Woodley, Masvidal picked T-Wood to defeat 'The Problem Child.'

This irked Jake Paul, who proceeded to hit back at Jorge Masvidal a few weeks back. Masvidal, on his part, has called out both Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul.

Is a Jake Paul vs. Jorge Masvidal fight on the cards?

Jake Paul (right) recently beat former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have fired multiple shots in their ongoing war of words. Nevertheless, an MMA fight between them is unlikely to materialize. Paul has consistently maintained that he intends to focus on boxing for now.

Moreover, Masvidal currently wouldn’t be able to participate in a combat sports contact.

A Masvidal-Paul matchup could only come to fruition if Dana White and the UFC brass choose to free Masvidal from his current UFC deal for a one-off fight. Presently, it’s believed that Jake Paul could face Tommy Fury next, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

