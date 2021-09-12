Jorge Masvidal calls out Jake and Logan Paul; receives endorsement from Donald Trump immediately

Donald Trump wants the Paul brothers to fight Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match. The former United States president supported the potential booking during his live commentary for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight on Saturday.

Trump was joined by Masvidal on the desk, who wasted no time in calling out the Paul brothers. 'Gamebred' said he is "broke" right now and wouldn't mind stepping into the squared circle opposite Jake or Logan Paul in order to pocket a good chunk of money.

"Since this fight (Holyfield vs. Belfort) is quick, I'm gonna plug in a quick commercial because I'm broke right now so I need some money. I heard the Paul brothers... I could get a special deal on them, I'm beating them up if I come over here. So, UFC talk to Triller, Triller talk to UFC, let's go," Jorge Masvidal said while commentating.

Trump immediately endorsed the potential bout. He claimed it would be an "incredible fight" if Masvidal indeed ends up facing either of the YouTube siblings.

"So, the Paul brothers, we have Jorge and he wants to fight you and I think it would be an incredible fight. Got the record four-second knockout," said Trump.

Catch Trump and Masvidal discussing the fight in the video below uploaded by Lieutenant's Loft MMA on YouTube:

Jorge Masvidal and Donald Trump share a healthy relationship. The 'BMF' has time and again voiced his support for Trump. The former U.S. president has consistently returned the favor.

Following Masvidal's devastating loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, Trump also provided 'Gamebred' with words of motivation on a phone call.

Catch their interaction in the video below (from 1:51):

Will Jorge Masvidal really fight the Paul brothers?

Jorge Masvidal is willing to fight the Paul brothers, but it's clear that Dana White is against that idea. The UFC president has exchanged heated words with Jake Paul in the past. It doesn't appear that he will agree to a cross-promotion fight involving Masvidal.

However, in a recent interview with ESPN, Masvidal claimed White would let him fight Jake Paul because he knows the YouTube megastar wouldn't stand a chance against him.

