  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Gotta get Ortega outta there," "Really mid division" - Fans react to UFC featherweight rankings post Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria's lightweight move

"Gotta get Ortega outta there," "Really mid division" - Fans react to UFC featherweight rankings post Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria's lightweight move

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 15, 2025 12:18 GMT
Fans react to updated UFC featherweight rankings excluding Max Holloway (left) and Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to updated UFC featherweight rankings excluding Max Holloway (left) and Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

The UFC featherweight rankings following Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria's move to the lightweight division has been updated again. As fans caught wind of the revised rankings, they dropped their reactions.

Ad

'El Matador' and Holloway are the former UFC champions in the 145-pound weight class, but both have now confirmed their transition to lightweight. Topuria has already claimed the 155-pound title after defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Meanwhile, Holloway is scheduled to defend his BMF title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 on July 19.

Popular news outlet, Championship Rounds on X, shared the updated featherweight rankings on their handle, generating significant interest among fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Gotta get Ortega outta there."
Ad

Another user wrote:

"Really mid division."

Others commented:

"Josh Emmett in the top ten in 2025 lol."
"This division is dead, only Jean Silva and [Volkanovski] survive this division."
"Bryce isn’t even in the division, Melky Costa is on like a 4 fight win streak, Nathaniel Wood is like 7-1 in the division, get Bryce and Kattar out [of] the rankings."
Ad
"Movsar pulls out and then moves up to #1 contender. Damn, we all gotta start pulling out."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

As per the updated UFC featherweight rankings, Movsar Evloev is the top-ranked contender, followed by Diego Lopes, Yair Rodrigues, Arnold Allen, and Brian Ortega, respectively.

Ad

Max Holloway previously expressed disappointment with UFC rankings

Max Holloway announced his permanent transition to the UFC lightweight division after his loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 last year. However, the promotion still ranked him as the top contender in the featherweight division.

A few days ago, in an interview with MMA Junkie, Holloway expressed disappointment about the UFC rankings, saying:

"I don't know what you guys are thinking and keeping me number one contender [at featherweight]. That's kind of ridiculous. I'm not going back to 145. I'm over it... It's ridiculous. I don't understand. I mean, the ranking spirit, bro, I don't get it. The rankings is just all over the place, man."
Ad

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (2:09):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications