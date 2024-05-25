"Gotta pay them taxes" - Fans react to UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov's latest training footage

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared a fresh training video on Instagram. Following his second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020, 'The Eagle' declared his retirement from professional competition.

Despite retiring from active competition, the former UFC lightweight champion continues to show his commitment to mentoring the next generation of fighters, often seen putting in work at the gym himself.

Nurmagomedov is currently in Newark, New Jersey, to mentor and stand by his close friend, reigning 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev, as he prepares for his UFC 302 showdown against Dustin Poirier on June 1.

'The Eagle' recently took to Instagram and posted a training montage video featuring himself. In the footage, the Dagestani can be observed performing rigorous pushups and striking heavy bags with intensity. Nurmagomedov captioned:

"Personal example is the best motivation. I love this energy."

Fans responded to Nurmagomedov's training video with a variety of reactions, including some who jokingly referenced his alleged tax evasion incident.

"Gotta pay those taxes."

"This is kinda funny considering the timing of this."

Another commented that the UFC Hall of Famer should step in to replace Michael Chandler and face Conor McGregor in a rematch at UFC 303 instead:

"F Chandler, book 185 McGregor vs. Khabib on [UFC] 303."

Credits: @ChampRDS on X and @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram

Recent media reports suggest that Nurmagomedov has been summoned by Russian authorities over an alleged unpaid tax amounting to 306 million rubles or $3.3 million to the Russian Federal Tax Services. However, his team has strongly refuted all accusations of tax irregularities against him.

How many hours did Khabib Nurmagomedov typically train per day when he was competing?

During an interview with Eagle FC in June 2022, Khabib Nurmagomedov disclosed that before retiring, he adhered to a demanding training routine, frequently participating in two or even three sessions daily.

'The Eagle' elaborated on his dedication to daily wrestling sessions, lasting an uninterrupted hour each. This rigorous training regimen included grappling with fresh opponents, continuously rotating throughout the session. After wrestling practice, he would then partake in supplementary exercises such as weightlifting, running, biking, and coach-led drills, amounting to a total of at least two-three hours of training per day.

Nurmagomedov organized his daily schedule around these rigorous sessions, emphasizing the importance of adequate rest periods between workouts to allow for recovery from the strenuous physical exertion.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (0:04):