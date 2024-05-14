Khabib Nurmagomedov's team issues statement addressing tax fraud allegations by Russian authorities, calls information "inaccurate"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's team contested the tax fraud accusations leveled against the former UFC lightweight champion by Russian authorities. Since retiring in 2020 following the passing of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 'The Eagle' has been actively engaged in several business endeavors. It is these ventures that appear to have caused complications for Nurmagomedov.

As per a recent report by Russian media outlet Mash, Nurmagomedov reportedly owes 306 million rubles or $3.3 million in unpaid taxes to the Russian Federal Tax Services. The report suggested that preliminary investigations into his businesses revealed discrepancies in documentation, prompting a comprehensive audit.

Furthermore, the report indicated that authorities suspect Nurmagomedov of potentially using the funds he purportedly failed to pay to the Russian state to acquire hotels and launch businesses in Turkey and the UAE.

Consequently, the government has purportedly frozen multiple business bank accounts associated with the MMA icon's enterprises, which include the Eagle FC promotion and his charitable foundation.

However, according to a recent report by TASS (via Championship Rounds) on X, Nurmagomedov's team vehemently refuted all accusations leveled against him concerning the tax irregularities:

"The information about tax debt is inaccurate. Khabib continues to engage in business projects and develop them."

'The Eagle' retired from active competition after securing a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. Despite stepping away from professional fighting, he remains committed to mentoring the next generation of fighters.

What businesses do Khabib Nurmagomedov own?

Few figures in the world of combat sports command as much universal respect as Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hailing from the rugged terrain of Dagestan, Russia, his ascent from humble beginnings to UFC champion is a captivating narrative.

'The Eagle' currently ranks among the wealthiest MMA fighters, reportedly boasting a net worth exceeding $40 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), with the majority of his earnings amassed through his fighting career.

In addition to his fighting career, Nurmagomedov has diversified his portfolio with various business ventures. In October 2021, he announced plans to invest in the Al Firdaus Residence and Halal Complex in Turkey, marking his initial major venture into real estate.

Beyond real estate, 'The Eagle' has also delved into the food industry, notably with his own chain called 'M-eat by Khabib', which offers sandwich-style meals featuring horse meat and beef.

In November 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov acquired the Russian MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship, previously known as the Federation of MMA of Samara, for $1 million. He subsequently rebranded it as Eagle FC.