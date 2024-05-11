Does Khabib Nurmagomedov face jail time for tax evasion? Russia tightens grip on suspicions of UFC star hiding millions in overseas investments

It appears as though Khabib Nurmagomedov is at the center of a potential scandal as he has reportedly been accused of tax evasion in Russia. As a result, the government authorities have frozen the accounts of charities linked to the UFC Hall of Famer.

'The Eagle' has never been boastful about his wealth or flashy with purchases even though it was believed that he was financially stable after retirement, so the news did come as a surprise. According to Russian accounting company Awara Group's website, there are legal ramifications depending on the severity if a taxpayer is found guilty of tax evasion:

"The possible punishments are: prison for up to three years for crimes committed by an individual; and prison for a period of up to six years for officials of legal entities; prohibition of being engaged in certain activities for three years; fines in the amount of RUB 200,000 - RUB 500,000, or an amount equal to the salary or similar income of the offender for one to three years." [H/T www.awaragroup.com]

Championship Rounds tweeted a report from Russian news outlets Mash and RT, which stated that the former lightweight champion owes a hefty fee. They mentioned that Nurmagomedov reportedly used the funds to make business purchases in other nations.

"According to Mash, Khabib Nurmagomedov owes the Federal Tax Services in Russia 306 million rubles ($3.3 million USD). The department has blocked the accounts of the Eagle FC promotion, a charitable foundation, and other companies. According to the report, Russian authorities suspect that Nurmagomedov may have used the money he allegedly didn't pay to the Russian state to purchase hotels and start-ups in Turkey and the UAE."

Fans clamor for Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the UFC following after reported tax evasion accusations

Fans were shocked after the news broke regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov being accused of tax evasion in Russia.

With the reported amount owing reportedly equling to $3.3 million USD, fans clamored for the idea of a UFC return. They commented that an octagon return would easily earn him enough money to pay the amount. Fans wrote:

"We might get Khabib back in the UFC now"

"Sounds like he might need a few fights to pay up. Let's go!"

"Maybe we see him back in the UFC after all"

