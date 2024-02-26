"Government has hidden and lied about it" - Sean Strickland shares controversial take on U.S. invading Afghanistan and "protecting" Saudi Arabia

Sean Strickland has once again lived up to his controversial namesake by providing his take on why the United States invaded Afghanistan.

'Tarzan' appears to be hellbent on making headlines in recent weeks after narrowly losing the middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. He most recently came under fire from fans and MMA personalities after his sparring session against influencer Sneako went viral and he left the streamer bloodied and bruised.

Now, however, Strickland has once again gotten fans talking after sharing his take on the U.S. and its invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

The 32-year-old was responding to a fan who had claimed the reason for the United States' war with the Afghanistant was entirely due to Osama Bin Laden's terrorist actions in the country.

According to Strickland, however, the U.S. was purposefully waiting for attacks, such as 9/11, in order to point score in upcoming elections. He tweeted:

"Try to follow please. Saudi Nationals came to America and stayed with a Saudi nationalist with ties to Saudi intelligence. They then attacked us (9/11). In response we invaded Afghanistan BECAUSE 15 Saudis attacked us only to kill a Saudi man(Osama) in Pakistan months before an election. And the government has hidden and lied about it and protects Saudi from any justice..Like wtf are we talking about here..."

Sneako weighs in on viral sparring session with Sean Strickland

Social media influencer Sneako recently opened up about his sparring session with Sean Strickland.

In the clip, which was watched live by tens of thousands of people at the time, both Sneako and Tarzan donned a pair of boxing gloves and protective gear. 'Tarzan' then went full throttle as he landed heavy shots on the streamer until UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin stepped in.

Following the backlash Strickland recieved for his actions, Sneako has finally weighed in on what went down. According to the influencer, Strickland is an inherently an "angry" person who would likely be in jail without the UFC:

"No, I never said anything bad. I think he's [Sean Strickland] a perpetually angry person. I think he's the type of guy where if he wasn't fighting, he would probably be in jail. And I don't mean that as an insult. I just mean that. And I think he would agree. I think he's the type of person, without the UFC, like, it would be bad. So, he's just that type of guy. And he likes to hurt people. He enjoys it. I think that he would, he's very close to being a serial killer."

Catch Sneako's comments here