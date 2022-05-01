"The last time I lost a fight, Barack Obama was president" - Grant Dawson puts UFC lightweight division on notice after becoming first fighter to submit Jared Gordon

At last night’s UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera event, Grant Dawson became the first fighter to secure a submission win against Jared Gordon. Dawson beat the clock as he submitted Jared Gordon at 4:11 of the third round. This was the first time when ‘Flash’ was forced to tap out.

During his in-ring interview after the fight, 'KGD' thanked his team for helping him prepare for this bout. Next, he shared an extremely interesting fact about his career and demanded some respect:

“The last time I lost a fight, Barack Obama was president. Put some respect on my name. I’m the most unappreciated lightweight in the UFC.”

Watch Dawson's post-fight octagon interview below:

Grant Dawson sports an 18 - 1 - 1 professional MMA record with his sole loss taking place at the Kansas City Fighting Alliance 18 on April 30, 2016. Exactly six years ago, he lost via TKO to Hugh Pulley within 00:35 of the first round.

However, 'KGD' has since won eight fights in a row, elevating himself from the regional circuit to the UFC. The winning streak was halted by a draw against Ricky Glenn at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori.

Grant Dawson and the rest of the American Top Team were victorious at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Vera

All the fighters from American Top Team competing at last night’s UFC event earned the "W."

In the opening contest of the main card, Krzysztof Jotko defeated Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision. This is the second consecutive win for the Pole, as he previously beat Misha Cirkunov via split decision. As mentioned earlier, Grant Dawson submitted Jared Gordon in the third round, maintaining his unbeaten status in the UFC.

In the co-headliner, experienced heavyweight and former titleholder Andrei Arlovski defeated Jake Collier via a controversial split decision. ‘The Pitbull’ is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and needs one more win to catch up to Tom Aspinall, Tui Tuivasa, and Alexandr Romanov, as all three are on five-fight winning streaks.

American Top Team congratulated all three fighters and everyone involved in their preparations with a celebratory post.

Edited by Avinash Tewari