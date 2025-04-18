Grappling megastar Tye Ruotolo reveals he turned to gaming while rehabilitating his injured knee: “I was on Fortnite”

If you're a fan of the cult classic battle royale FPS game Fortnite, chances are, you may have run into reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo.

Ad

Ruotolo had been out of commission for the past several months due to a debilitating injury that has kept him on the sidelines. And the 22-year-old Atos Jiu-jitsu superstar says he turned to Fortnite to pass the time.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about how he spent his free time while recovering from injury.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The American grappler said:

"It sucks, you know, being couch-locked. It’s like there’s nothing to do. I was on Fortnite, just gaming and stuff. I had to get out of the house, figure it out, and then start walking. Get back to trusting my knee again."

Ruotolo was last seen in action at ONE Fight Night 23 in July 2024, where he successfully defended his welterweight gold with a unanimous decision win over South Africa's Jozef Chen.

Ad

Now, the 22-year-old is finally fully healed and ready to make his way back to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Tye Ruotolo set to defend belt against tough Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Tye Ruotolo is scheduled to face his toughest opponent yet in ONE Championship when he takes on Canadian grappling ace Dante Leon for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Ad

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tye Ruotolo's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.