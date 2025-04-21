"Grateful and ready to get back in there" - Rejuvenated Fabricio Andrade eager for next challenge after explosive win at ONE 170

Brazilian knockout merchant Fabricio Andrade needed just 42 seconds to demolish Kwon Won Il in their rematch, and he's yearning for more game time now.

'Wonder Boy' made it two finishes against the South Korean challenger in their rematch this January, which took place inside Bangkok's Impact Arena during ONE 170.

Andrade immediately pressed forward with aggression, and just as Kwon attempted to circle away and counter with strikes, the Brazilian unleashed a perfectly timed body shot that crumpled his opponent instantly.

What followed was a brief but brutal flurry of ground strikes that forced the referee's intervention, silencing any doubts about his position as one of the best fighters in the promotion after his previous setback against Jonathan Haggerty in their kickboxing world title showdown.

"Personally, it felt really good to be back. It feels great, you know, to be able to show fans who Fabricio Andrade really is," the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion told Inside Fighting.

He added:

"I am grateful and ready to get back in there."

Andrade's victory over Kwon improved his promotional slate to 7-1 and took his finish rate to 86 percent. On top of that, the Tiger Muay Thai fighter left the Thai capital US$50,000 richer with a performance bonus for his sub-minute finish.

Watch the full interview here:

Fabricio Andrade warns future challengers: "Don't underestimate me"

Fabricio Andrade, who remains undefeated in the all-encompassing discipline, believes that, though he sometimes isn't at his best when he fights, he's still a cut above the rest of the talented warriors in search of their moment of glory in ONE Championship.

In the same interview with Inside Fighting, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion delivered a message to anyone looking to steal his crown.

"Don’t underestimate me—that’s all. I always fight and bring my best version with me. Even when I sometimes may not be at my 100 percent, I am still very dangerous," he continued.

Fight fans can rewatch his knockout and the entire ONE 170 card via replay at watch.onefc.com.

