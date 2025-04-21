“Wasn’t expecting to finish him that fast” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade on sub-minute KO of Kwon Won Il

Fabricio Andrade didn't expect his rematch with Kwon Won Il to end so early. The first time 'Wonder Boy' went toe-to-toe with Kwon, he scored a vicious body-kick KO just 62 seconds into the scrap.

Two and a half years later, they'd run it back at ONE 170 in January—this time with Andrade defending his ONE bantamweight MMA world championship. Andrade expected Kwon to put up more of a fight the second time around. However, that was not the case.

Instead, the South Korean standout hit the mat a mere 42 seconds into the clash after getting blasted with another brutal body shot.

Looking back on his first successful title defense, Andrade revealed to Inside Fighting what he was expecting from Kwon versus what he got.

"Actually, I wasn’t expecting to finish him that fast, you know. I thought he would be more defensive and try to shoot some takedowns. But very early, he started to pressure forward."

Check out Fabricio Andrade's comments below:

Fabricio Andrade discusses his perfectly timed body shot KO against Kwon Won Il

Offering some insight into the brutal body shot that folded Kwon Won Il in their second meeting, Fabricio Andrade revealed that he often focuses on timing his shots to the body while training.

"There are a lot of things I do during training, but I can say I’m very good with timing my shots, you know. Yes, I use my body shots and knees very well. Also, the body kicks well."

With the win over Kwon, Andrade moved his record under the ONE banner to 7-0. That includes an incredible 86% finish rate with all but one of his wins coming inside the distance. Now the only question left for Andrade is, who's next?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

