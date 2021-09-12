"Great for boxing" - Anthony Joshua heaps praise on Jake Paul for his ability to deal with pressure

Anthony Joshua thinks Jake Paul is doing a good job with his pro-boxing career. According to the heavyweight boxer, Jake Paul will learn a lot by going up against established fighters inside the squared circle.

Initially, Jake Paul received a lot of flak for calling out MMA fighters. Despite knocking out former ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren, the MMA community wasn't keen on joining the Jake Paul hype train. However, his fight against Tyron Woodley has changed things around for 'The Problem Child'.

when they try to talk to you in the ring to intimidate you and then realize you’re 10x crazier pic.twitter.com/ZJq8DxxvJR — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 8, 2021

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Anthony Joshua heaped praise on Jake Paul for his contribution to boxing. Joshua praised Jake Paul for taking up fights against some of the best MMA fighters. He claimed that Paul would learn a lot more than some boxers because of his knack to get involved in big fights.

"Yeah, good. Great for boxing. Good luck to him. He's trying. Zero experience, he's throwing himself in the deep end. I guarantee you that he'll probably learn a lot more than a lot of fighters will that you know, just half heartedly... man is throwing himself in the deep end, putting himself under pressure. When you can deal with that amount of pressure, you have to get better at it so yeah, good luck to him." Anthony Joshua said.

Watch the interview below:

Fight with Conor McGregor might come to fruition, claims Jake Paul

Jake Paul has been calling out former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor for a while now. In the past, he drew a lot of flak from the MMA community after his distasteful callout of the Irishman. However, 'The Problem Child' claimed that his manager is in talks with McGregor's manager and that a potential fight between the pair may soon turn into reality.

Jake Paul ready to offer Conor McGregor "easy win" in comeback fight | @DonaghCorby_https://t.co/GeXJziddSv pic.twitter.com/j1rWE4UrbB — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) September 5, 2021

"It worked, and it sparked a whole onslaught of attention and media. And then, reporters are asking him about me. Now, that fight is getting more and more real as every single day goes on... I mean, yeah, like, it could definitely happen. There's talks with our managers. Anything is possible." Jake Paul said on the Full Send podcast.

Watch the full episode below:

