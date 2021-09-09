"There's talks with our managers" - Jake Paul says fight against Conor McGregor is "getting more and more real"

Jake Paul recently revealed in an episode of the Full Send podcast that there have been talks between his and Conor McGregor's managers about a possible event in the future.

During the podcast, the point of conversation turned to how Jake Paul had successfully driven the right content to gain traction in the world of combat sports. One of his most popular projects was his video call-out aimed at Conor McGregor. Describing how inciteful content like the video paid off, Paul said:

"It worked, and it sparked a whole onslaught of attention and media. And then, reporters are asking him about me. Now, that fight is getting more and more real as every single day goes on... I mean, yeah, like, it could definitely happen. There's talks with our managers. Anything is possible."

What did Jake Paul say in his call out to Conor McGregor?

In December 2020, Jake Paul released a minute-long video with a call out aimed at Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White.

Paul revealed that his team contacted McGregor with a $50million offer to fight him. However, he didn't hear back from the Irishman's team or Dana White.

🗣 "Who the f**k is this Paul kid?"



The UFC president isn't a big fan of the Youtuber-turned-boxer and Jorge Masvidal wants to exploit that.



Some people thought they were friends but after this chilling threat it's clear he's out to get him! 😳https://t.co/MrvfJbpakI — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 8, 2021

Paul's entire message targeting McGregor and White was filled with trash talk and insults, extending to Conor McGregor's wife, Dee Devlin. Paul had the Irish flag draped across his shoulder as he sipped whisky and smoked a cigar, providing a loose imitation of 'The Notorious'.

Paul also posted a video directed towards Conor McGregor after he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Poirier knocked McGregor out in the second round of the fight to avenge his seven-year-old loss at the hands of the Irishman. Jake Paul recorded a video of himself laughing at the turn of events.

He said that Conor McGregor's loss to "bum" Dustin Poirier instantly caused his $50million fight offer to fall to a $10,000 offer.

Jake Paul ready to offer Conor McGregor "easy win" in comeback fight | @DonaghCorby_https://t.co/GeXJziddSv pic.twitter.com/j1rWE4UrbB — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) September 5, 2021

Conor McGregor has not responded to Paul's comments. He is currently focusing on his recovery and calling out rivals like Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz for his comeback fight.

