"Great news" - Wishes pour in as "grateful" Brendan Schaub shares daughter's successful surgery update

Brendan Schaub has recently shared a positive update on his baby daughter's successful surgery.

The former UFC heavyweight fighter shared on social media on Tuesday that his newborn daughter had been hospitalized for emergency surgery due to an ongoing severe illness.

'Big Brown' recently posted on social media, expressing his gratitude for the successful surgery of his daughter and the overwhelming support his family received during this difficult time. He wrote:

"Surgery was a success. I can’t express how much love and support my family felt from everyone. The internet from my experience is a dark awful place. My views have changed recently. The amount of prayers and positive thoughts sent didn’t go unnoticed. Can’t thank everyone individually but trust me I see it. Life is scary for a parent. Forever grateful for the team @ChildrensLA Thank you ❤️ ❤️"

Check out Brendan Schaub's post below:

The MMA community responded to Schaub's update with a variety of reactions.

UFC commentator Jon Anik wrote:

"So glad to see this post, my brother! Sending love."

Laura Sanko wrote:

"May God bring her quick and full healing 🙌 ❤️"

Former UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson commented:

"Absolutely pumped for her and your fam my brother! ❤️🙏🏻"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Great news. Happy to hear she’s doing well and y’all are feeling the love."

"Great news bro. Prayers to you and yours continuously"

'Big Brown' and his wife, Joanna Schaub, welcomed their third child, a daughter named Billie Isabel Schaub, in November 2023. Unfortunately, she has been contending with an illness ever since, resulting in recurrent hospitalizations since her birth.

Brendan Schaub and his wife seemingly make mistake by naming their daughter after a character from 'Stranger Things'

Brendan Schaub and his wife experienced an awkward moment after naming their newborn daughter after a character from 'Stranger Things'.

As mentioned, the couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Billie Isabel Schaub, in November last year. Joanna Schaub shared the announcement on her Instagram.

A few days after their child was born, the former UFC fighter's wife was prompted to discuss the inspiration behind naming their daughter Billie during an Instagram Q&A session with fans. However, she appeared to have made a mistake while explaining the reason for her daughter's name.

Schaub mentioned that she admired the character Billie from the popular American TV show 'Stranger Things' and even shared a picture of the character on her Instagram story. However, it was later revealed that the character she referred to was actually Max, not Billie.

