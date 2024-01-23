Emotional video reveals Brendan Schaub's decision to “put family first” amidst baby daughter’s health struggles

Brendan Schaub recently announced that he has canceled his upcoming commitments due to his baby daughter's serious health issues.

The former UFC heavyweight fighter and his wife, Joanna Schaub, celebrated the arrival of their third child, a daughter named Billie Isabel Schaub, last November.

However, according to 'Big Brown,' his newborn daughter has been consistently battling a severe illness, leading to periodic hospitalizations since her birth.

Schaub recently revealed on social media that his daughter was once again admitted to the hospital, prompting the cancelation of his scheduled stand-up comedy shows in Nashville and Austin, along with his podcast.

In the video, the 40-year-old American struggled to articulate his thoughts and became emotional as he updated his fans on his daughter's challenging situation. He posted:

"Gotta put the family first for once in my life. I won’t be on the pods the rest of the week plus Nashville and Austin tour dates are cancelled. 💔"

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Recently, Schaub's wife also posted an update about their child on Instagram. She wrote:

"Celebrating your 2 months today my baby Girl. We’ve spent more time at the hospital and doctor's offices than I would like, you’re such a fighter like me I know you’ll come out on top from all this and it will be a memory of the past. I’ve never cried so much in my life worried for you my baby, I’m so proud to be your mom."

Check out Joanna Schaub's post below:

Brendan Schaub mistakes UFC's Raquel Pennington for Amber Heard's friend

Brendan Schaub seems to be under the impression that UFC's Raquel Pennington is acquainted with both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Pennington claimed the vacant women's bantamweight title with a unanimous decision triumph over Bueno Silva in the co-main event of UFC 297 last weekend at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

'Big Brown', joined by Joey Diaz and Eddie Bravo, made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Fight Companion on The Joe Rogan Experience, for a watch along of the UFC 297 event last Saturday.

During the co-main event, Schaub mistakenly claimed that 'Rocky' was part of the close-knit circle of the former Hollywood couple. He stated:

"Isn't she close with Johnny Depp? It's either her or somebody else... She lived with him. They were really close."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Depp and Heard are indeed connected to an individual named Raquel Pennington; however, it's essential to clarify that Pennington is a different person and not the newly minted UFC women's bantamweight champion.

Expand Tweet

Schaub's confusion may be attributed to the high-profile trial involving Depp and his ex-wife. In this trial, a friend of Heard, coincidentally named Raquel Pennington, testified in her defense.