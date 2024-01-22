"Get duped by the dumbest sh*t constantly" - Fans react to Brendan Schaub confusing UFC champ Raquel Pennington with Johnny Depp's close friend

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently committed a blunder regarding newly crowned bantamweight queen Raquel Pennington.

Schaub, along with Eddie Bravo and Joey Diaz, made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, to watch the UFC 297 event this past weekend.

During the co-main event between Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, the former UFC heavyweight mistakenly said that 'Rocky' was a close friend of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

A Twitter user named @FullContactMTWF uploaded a clip from the episode, showing 'Big Brown' making the blunder:

"Isn't she close with Johnny Depp?... It's either her or somebody else... She lived with him. They were really close."

Check out the full episode of the podcast below:

One plausible explanation behind Schaub's confusion is the fact that during the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial, one of Heard's friends, also named Raquel Pennington, testified in her defense.

MMA fans took notice of Schaub's statement and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on it.

One individual slammed Schaub for not doing due diligence before making statements:

"These fu**ing meatheads never shut up about 'doing your own research' but get duped by the dumbest shit constantly."

Another user claimed that Rogan tried to change the subject in an attempt to ignore 'Big Brown's' comments:

"LOL Joe changed the subject immediately. Wasn't entertaining this guy's wacky (always wrong) scenarios."

One person made a harsh statement regarding the former UFC heavyweight's intellect:

"Schaub is quite literally r*tarded."

Raquel Pennington issued a statement after getting confused as Amber Heard's friend

When the highly publicized trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was going on, UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington received a lot of backlash as people confused her for Heard's friend due to the same name.

'Rocky' then took to social media to share her frustration at the situation and criticized media outlets for not fact-checking the details before sharing them with the public:

"This is starting to pi** me off that ppls jobs are to report news but they can't even get their facts straight! If your so invested in something you should know what your talking about! I don't have sh*t to do with this situation! It's another Raquel Pennington!"

