"This is starting to p**s me off" - Raquel Pennington slams media outlet for confusing her with Amber Heard's friend in Johnny Depp case

UFC women's bantamweight fighter Raquel Pennington has launched a scathing attack on the continued mistakes journalists are making, confusing her with someone else.

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial dominated the media cycle from April before finally culminating on June 1. Throughout the trial, both Depp and Heard called upon their own witnesses. A friend of Amber Heard testified in her defense and her name is also Raquel Pennington.

Since taking the stand, many fans, media outlets, and journalists have confused her with the women's bantamweight fighter. The UFC's Pennington is not at all happy with this. She took to Twitter to voice her frustrations:

"This is starting to piss me off that ppls jobs are to report news but they can't even get their facts straight! If your so invested in something you should know what your talking about! I don't have sh*t to do with this situation! It's another Raquel Pennington!"

Johnny Depp was successful in his pursuit of proving that Amber Heard defamed him. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

Amber Heard, despite being found guilty in the overall defamation trial, was awarded $2 million in damages from a count of defamation by the 59-year-old actor.

Despite her issues in the media, 'Rocky' has clearly not let it affect her inside the octagon. The No.5-ranked women's bantamweight is on an impressive four-fight winning run that includes a dominant unanimous decision victory over Aspen Ladd in April. Pennington also finds herself at No.15 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings.

While there has been no word on her next fight yet, Raquel Pennington's latest form suggests she is well on her way to a title shot. The rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes for the belt is scheduled for UFC 277 and the 33-year-old will likely have her eyes on the winner.

Raquel Pennington shares abusive messages she has received throughout the trial

While it may be frustrating for Raquel Pennington to be regularly misidentified, the American also revealed the abusive messages she has been receiving as a result of people's confusion.

Amber Heard's friend, a different Pennington, testified in defense of the 36-year-old Aquaman actor. 'Rocky' then revealed to MMAFighting.com that she was subsequently sent waves of abusive messages, with most notably calling her a liar, despite it not being her on the stand.

Message of abuse sent to Raquel Pennington [Credit: Pennington's social media]

Pennington added that she found it even more frustrating because the two of them don't look anything alike:

"For one, we don’t look alike. For two, I’m obviously an athlete, I’ve been an athlete my whole life. I’m covered in tattoos, I have muscles. But there’s people on the internet – you know the internet, it never fails. So they’re like, ‘Oh, you guys look like twins.’ Absolutely not."

Although the trial may be over, media outlets have continued to confuse the two Penningtons. 'Rocky' has always called out the 'lazy' journalism of some publications and will likely continue to do so to prevent her name being dragged through the mud.

