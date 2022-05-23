Raquel Pennington shares hateful DMs she received after being mistaken for Amber Heard's friend 

Raquel Pennington recently came under fire after a woman with the same name testified in the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. Pennington's namesake even shares her nickname, 'Rocky', which has led to a case of mistaken identity for several internet users.

The UFC bantamweight fighter recently detailed the hate she has been receiving online for a couple of months after being confused for Heard's friend. The other Pennington has testified as a witness to several instances of alleged domestic abuse that Heard suffered at the hands of Depp.

Pennington shared screenshots of the hateful DMs she has been receiving with MMA Fighting:

What surprises the UFC women's bantamweight is that people are getting confused despite the stark difference in appearance with her namesake. Pennington claims some even say that they look like twins. The 33-year-old told MMA Fighting:

"For one, we don’t look alike. For two, I’m obviously an athlete, I’ve been an athlete my whole life. I’m covered in tattoos, I have muscles. But there’s people on the internet – you know the internet, it never fails. So they’re like, ‘Oh, you guys look like twins.’ Absolutely not."

Raquel Pennington testifying in the Heard-Depp trial

Raquel Pennington doesn't like her partner Tecia Torres being dragged into the mess

Raquel Pennington has been able to laugh through all the online hate due to the sheer bizarreness of the situation. However, the openly gay fighter has had her limits tested with her partner, UFC strawweight Tecia Torres, being dragged into the mess.

According to Pennington, people used old pictures of her and Torres, involving 'The Tiny Tornado' in the drama. The 33-year-old further told MMA Fighting:

“They took photos off my social media of me and Tecia at previous fights, and now, she’s dragged into it. I’m protective over my family and the people I care about. Say what you want about me, but don’t talk s*** about my loved ones.”

Weighing in on the ongoing lawsuit, Pennington said both parties must have their fair share of blame. Additionally, 'Rocky' opined that Heard and the other Pennington were essentially making a laughing stock of themselves.

